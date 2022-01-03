Log in
    NASB   US6289681099

NASB FINANCIAL, INC.

(NASB)
NASB Financial : January 3, 2022 NASB Named Top Ten Community Bank and Best Bank Leadership Team of 2022

01/03/2022
Contact: Jenn Cantrell, Media Relations
816-508-2161
jcantrell@nasb.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kansas City, MO., (January 3, 2021)

North American Savings Bank (NASB) Named Top Ten Community Bank and Best Bank Leadership Team of 2022

NASB has been named one of the Top Ten Community Banks by industry publication BankDirector. Bank Director identified the best banks in the U.S that excelled in 2020 and early 2021 based on quantitative metrics that examine factors including profitability and growth, as well as qualitative analysis of innovation and leadership at the executive and board level.

"Recognition as one the Top Ten Community Banks and Best Leadership Teams highlights NASB associates' acute understanding of what our customers need and our ability to deliver on those expectations regardless of changing market conditions," said NASB CEO Paul Thomas. "2020 and 2021 created hardships for many people because of the pandemic, but we were able to pivot quickly and adapt to remote work, fluctuating rates, and other industry challenges because we hire good people and give them the tools and resources to do their job well."

NASB had record years in 2020 and 2021, originating $4.5B and $6.4B in residential home loans respectively, ranked in the top 12 for deposit market share in the Kansas City metro area (out of 125 institutions), and reinvested $1.6M back into the community. In the last two years, NASB has focused its efforts on building customer-centric processes that include the implementation of a new core loan operating system, improving digital banking tools, and hiring a customer experience director among other new, key leadership roles.

"To be competitive, banks must evolve with the changing needs of the customer. The days of earning a customer's loyalty with a toaster are long gone," said CMO Jessica Gardner. "The pandemic underscored customers' desire for seamless digital banking and mortgage tools and resources but retaining customers for life depends on the relationships you build with them, and that can only happen when you foster a positive internal culture of people who truly care about the work they do, which is what we have at NASB."

In addition to the Bank Director distinction, NASB was recognized by NerdWallet as a top overall mortgage lender in 2021.

North American Savings Bank (NASB) is a local bank and national mortgage lender headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has served the financial needs of customers by providing a wide range of personal banking products along with competitive residential and commercial mortgages. For more information, visit nasb.com. NASB is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. NMLS ID# 400039.

Disclaimer

NASB Financial Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 18:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
