Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  NASB Financial, Inc.    NASB

NASB FINANCIAL, INC.

(NASB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NASB Financial : December 14, 2020 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Results

12/14/2020 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASB Financial, Inc.

NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Rhonda Nyhus

Vice President and Treasurer

NASB Financial, Inc.

903 E. 104th Street, Suite 400

Kansas City, MO 64131

Phone (816) 765-2200

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Kansas City, Missouri (December 14, 2020) - NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company")

(OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $39.2 million or $5.30 per share. This compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $14.0 million or $1.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2020, was $103.5 million or $14.02 per share. This compares to net income of $43.2 million or $5.85 per share for the year ended September 30, 2019. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to higher volumes of mortgage banking activity in the current year.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro

area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

###

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

9/30/20

6/30/20

9/30/19

EARNINGS DATA:

Net interest income

$

24,577

23,923

22,378

Provision for loan losses

7,500

1,900

--

Non-interest income

75,095

66,584

20,826

Non-interest expense

39,160

34,223

24,532

Income tax expense

13,818

13,868

4,668

Net income

$

39,194

40,516

14,004

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

Total assets

` $

2,552,198

2,600,212

2,605,225

Total loans held for sale

493,212

486,077

420,428

Total loans held for investment and

mortgage-backed securities, net

1,646,143

1,742,954

1,911,521

Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,752,768

1,824,617

1,828,972

Stockholders' equity

350,382

314,883

262,267

FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

47.42

42.62

35.56

Earnings per share

5.30

5.48

1.90

Cash dividends paid per share

0.55

0.55

0.50

Return on assets (annualized net income

divided by total average assets)

6.09%

6.20%

2.22%

Return on equity (annualized net income

divided by average stockholders' equity)

47.13%

55.15%

21.80%

Weighted average shares outstanding

7,388,493

7,389,089

7,381,378

Twelve Months Ended

9/30/20 9/30/19

94,231 82,672

10,150 1,750

174,544 56,286

119,332 79,652

35,788 14,389

103,505 43,167

2,552,198 2,605,225

493,212 420,428

1,646,143 1,911,521

1,752,768 1,828,972

350,382 262,267

47.42 35.56

14.02 5.85

2.15 2.00

4.01% 1.85%

33.79% 17.48%

7,384,118 7,383,976

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NASB Financial Inc. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:50:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NASB FINANCIAL, INC.
05:51pNASB FINANCIAL : December 14, 2020 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Resul..
PU
12/11NASB FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/04NASB FINANCIAL : December 4, 2020, NASB Financial Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on..
PU
09/11NASB FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/08NASB FINANCIAL : September 3, 2020, NASB Financial Inc. Declares Cash Dividend o..
PU
08/04NASB FINANCIAL : August 4, 2020 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Results
PU
06/17NASB FINANCIAL, INC. : No data in subsection
FA
03/13NASB FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019NASB FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019NASB FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart NASB FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
NASB Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Paul L. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Director
David H. Hancock Chairman
Tim Bachta Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Linda S. Hancock Non-Independent Director
W. Russell Welsh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASB FINANCIAL, INC.0.00%466
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-4.68%56 041
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.08%48 861
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-1.60%25 580
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-20.72%18 450
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-10.58%16 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ