NASB Financial : December 14, 2020 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Results
12/14/2020 | 05:51pm EST
NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results
Kansas City, Missouri (December 14, 2020) - NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company")
(OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $39.2 million or $5.30 per share. This compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $14.0 million or $1.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Net income for the year ended September 30, 2020, was $103.5 million or $14.02 per share. This compares to net income of $43.2 million or $5.85 per share for the year ended September 30, 2019. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to higher volumes of mortgage banking activity in the current year.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro
area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
9/30/20
6/30/20
9/30/19
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
24,577
23,923
22,378
Provision for loan losses
7,500
1,900
--
Non-interest income
75,095
66,584
20,826
Non-interest expense
39,160
34,223
24,532
Income tax expense
13,818
13,868
4,668
Net income
$
39,194
40,516
14,004
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
` $
2,552,198
2,600,212
2,605,225
Total loans held for sale
493,212
486,077
420,428
Total loans held for investment and
mortgage-backed securities, net
1,646,143
1,742,954
1,911,521
Customer and brokered deposit accounts
1,752,768
1,824,617
1,828,972
Stockholders' equity
350,382
314,883
262,267
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
47.42
42.62
35.56
Earnings per share
5.30
5.48
1.90
Cash dividends paid per share
0.55
0.55
0.50
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
6.09%
6.20%
2.22%
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
47.13%
55.15%
21.80%
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,388,493
7,389,089
7,381,378
Twelve Months Ended
9/30/20 9/30/19
94,231 82,672
10,150 1,750
174,544 56,286
119,332 79,652
35,788 14,389
103,505 43,167
2,552,198 2,605,225
493,212 420,428
1,646,143 1,911,521
1,752,768 1,828,972
350,382 262,267
47.42 35.56
14.02 5.85
2.15 2.00
4.01% 1.85%
33.79% 17.48%
7,384,118 7,383,976
