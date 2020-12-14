NASB Financial : December 14, 2020 NASB Financial Inc. Announces Financial Results

NASB Financial, Inc.

NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Rhonda Nyhus

Vice President and Treasurer

NASB Financial, Inc.

903 E. 104th Street, Suite 400

Kansas City, MO 64131

Phone (816) 765-2200

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Kansas City, Missouri (December 14, 2020) - NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company")

(OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $39.2 million or $5.30 per share. This compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $14.0 million or $1.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2020, was $103.5 million or $14.02 per share. This compares to net income of $43.2 million or $5.85 per share for the year ended September 30, 2019. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to higher volumes of mortgage banking activity in the current year.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro

area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

###