  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Nascent Biotech, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBIO   US63108Q1013

NASCENT BIOTECH, INC.

(NBIO)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:56:19 2023-05-26 pm EDT
0.0589 USD   +13.49%
06:04aNascent Biotech : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
05/09Nascent Biotech Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Nascent Biotech, Inc. Announces the Completion of Its Phase1 Clinical Trials
CI
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Nascent Biotech : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K

05/30/2023 | 06:04am EDT
nbio_8k.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 25, 2023

NASCENT BIOTECH, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

000-55299

46-5001940

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

631 US HWY 1 Suite 407, North Palm Beach , FL

33408

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (612) 961-5656

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as deﬁned in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised ﬁnancial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

ITEM 1.02 TERMINATION OF A MAERIALLY DEFINIATIVE AGREEMENT

On May 25, 2023 the Company and BioRay Pharmaceutical Co mutually terminated the license agreement entered into on March 31, 2021. Under the terms of the termination agreement the Company now has regained worldwide rights granted under the license agreement at no cost to either Company.

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

On May 26 2023, the Company issued a press release. The press release may be seen on the Company web site www.nascentbiotech.com.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

NASCENT BIOTECH, INC.

/s/ Sean Carrick

Sean Carrick

President

Date: May 26, 2023

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nascent Biotech Inc. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 10:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
