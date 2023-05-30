Nascent Biotech : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K

nbio_8k.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 25, 2023

NASCENT BIOTECH, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 000-55299 46-5001940 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

631 US HWY 1 Suite 407, North Palm Beach , FL 33408 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (612) 961-5656

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as deﬁned in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised ﬁnancial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

ITEM 1.02 TERMINATION OF A MAERIALLY DEFINIATIVE AGREEMENT

On May 25, 2023 the Company and BioRay Pharmaceutical Co mutually terminated the license agreement entered into on March 31, 2021. Under the terms of the termination agreement the Company now has regained worldwide rights granted under the license agreement at no cost to either Company.

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

On May 26 2023, the Company issued a press release. The press release may be seen on the Company web site www.nascentbiotech.com.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

NASCENT BIOTECH, INC. /s/ Sean Carrick Sean Carrick President Date: May 26, 2023