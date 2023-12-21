`

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC.

In accordance with the Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), Nascon Allied Industries Plc. ("Nascon") hereby announces that its financial year will end on December 31 2023.

Nascon has opted not to file its Fourth Quarter Financial Statements, but to file its Audited Financial Statements ("AFS") within sixty days of its year end.

In view of this, Nascon will commence a Closed Period from January 1, 2024, until twenty-four hours after the AFS for the year ending December 31, 2023 are released to the NGX and the public.

The Closed Period is applicable to all insiders, including those that possess sensitive information that may materially affect the price of the securities of Nascon. Accordingly, no insider may deal in the securities of Nascon during the Closed Period.

Thank you.