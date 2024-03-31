`

March 28, 2024

Lagos, Nigeria

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC.

In accordance with the Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), Nascon Allied Industries Plc. ("the Company") hereby announces that the first financial quarter of Nascon Allied Industries Plc. ("the Company") will end on March 31

2024.

In view of this, the Company will commence a Closed Period on April 1, 2024, to continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ending March 31 2024, are released to the Exchange and the public.

The Closed Period is applicable to all insiders, which include all directors, employees, persons with managerial responsibilities, statutory audit committee members, as well as those that possess information that may materially affect the price of the shares of the Company.

During the Closed Period, all insiders are prohibited from dealing in the shares of the Company.

