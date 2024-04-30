`

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Nascon Allied Industries Plc. ("the Company") for the year ended 31 December 2023 will hold on Thursday, 23 May 2024, at the Jewel Aeida, 105B Hakeem Dickson Link Rd, Lekki, Lagos at 11.00 a.m. to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business

To lay before the Meeting, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, as well as the Reports of the Directors, the Auditors and the Statutory Audit Committee. To re-elect the following Non-Executive Directors who are retiring by rotation and have offered themselves for re-election:

Professor Chris Ogbechie; Mr. Olakunle Alake; and Hajia Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman.

To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors. To elect shareholders' representatives on the Statutory Audit Committee. To disclose the remuneration of managers.

Special Business

To fix the remuneration of the Non-Executive Directors. To grant the Company a general mandate in compliance with the rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, to procure goods, services and financing, and enter into such transactions necessary for its day-to-day operations with related parties or interested persons on normal commercial terms. To consider and if thought fit pass the following subjoined resolutions as a special resolution:

8.1. To amend the Articles of Association by the addition of the following, as Articles 58.3 and 58.4 and 58.5:

58.3: To the extent permitted by law, all general meetings, as well as any other meetings of its Board, Management or Members, may be held by teleconference, videoconference or any other virtual or electronic means of communication.

58.4: All such meetings shall be deemed valid as if they had taken place physically.

58.5: Any person attending virtually, shall be deemed to have duly attended such a meeting and shall be entitled to all the requisite rights and subject to all the requisite obligations, as if such meeting was held physically.

8.2. To authorize the Board of Directors and Management to take all actions required to implement the resolutions stated above, including but not limited to filing the amended Articles of Association with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

9. To consider and if thought fit pass the following subjoined resolutions as a special resolution: