`

July 13, 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC.

In accordance with the Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), Nascon Allied Industries Plc. ("the Company") wishes to update its earlier notification to the NGX and the investing public.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 25 2023, will in addition to the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the Half Year ended June 30, 2023 (H1, 2023 Results) consider the proposed merger of the Company with Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc and Dangote Rice Limited.

Consequently, the Closed Period which commenced on July 1, 2023, will continue until 24 hours after the filing of the H1, 2023 Results and announcement of the Board's decision on the proposed merger via the NGX Issuers Portal.

The Closed Period is applicable to all insiders, which include all directors, employees, persons with managerial responsibilities, statutory audit committee members, as well as those that possess information that may materially affect the price of the shares of the Company.

During the Closed Period, all insiders are prohibited from dealing in the shares of the Company.

Thank you.

A. A. Samuel

Company Secretary