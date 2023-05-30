NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES : COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

May 30, 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

CHANGES IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC.

This is to announce that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Nascon Allied Industries Plc. ("Nascon") held on May 26 2023, the Board approved the following changes:

Confirmation of Thabo Mabe as the substantive Managing Director.

Mr. Mabe was appointed the Acting Managing Director of Nascon. in February 2022. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Mathematics from Fort Hare University, South Africa. He joined Unilever as a graduate trainee and served in various capacities and gained experience in manufacturing, productions, sales and other spheres of work. In 1999, he was appointed Works Director of the Personal Wash Factory in Germany.

Mr. Mabe was appointed Manufacturing Director and subsequently VP Supply Chain for Unilever HPC in 2004. When Unilever, HPC and foods divisions were consolidated, he was appointed Vice President Marketing for spreads, cooking and ice cream and later Vice President, Homecare. He was appointed to the Board of Directors and CEO of Unilever Nigeria Plc in 2010. He joined Dangote Group as the MD/CEO of Dangote Flour Mills Plc in 2014 before moving on to oversee the rice business of the Group.

Appointment of Ms. Fatima Aliko-Dangote as a Non-Executive Director.

Immediately prior to her appointment, Ms. Aliko-Dangote was the Executive Director, Commercial of Nascon, where she was responsible for leading the development and implementation of Nascon's commercial sales and marketing strategy with oversight for logistics, transportation and branding.

Ms. Aliko-Dangote was previously a Technical Specialist in the Strategy Department and had performed the role of Executive Assistant to the Group Executive Director, Business Development and Portfolio Management at Dangote Industries Ltd. She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and had worked as an associate at Banwo & Ighodalo. She is passionate about philanthropy and contributes her time pro bono to the Aliko-Dangote Foundation.

The Board wishes them success in their new roles.

For: Nascon Allied Industries Plc.

Adedayo A. Samuel

Company Secretary