    NASCON   NGNASCON0005

NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC

(NASCON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
11.20 NGN    0.00%
05:09aNascon Allied Industries : Outcome of board meeting
PU
05:09aNascon Allied Industries : Dividend information
PU
05:09aNascon Allied Industries : Audited financial statement for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES : DIVIDEND INFORMATION

03/02/2023 | 05:09am EST
February 28, 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

NASCON Allied Industries Plc. hereby announces as follows:

Period Ended

31 December 2022

Details of

Annual

The AGM will be held at on 26 May, 2023 at Civic Centre,

General Meeting

Victoria Island, Lagos, at 11.00 am.

A final dividend of

N

1.00 per share, subject to the

Proposed Dividend

appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be payable

to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of

Members as at the close of business on 28 April, 2023.

Proposed Bonus

Nil

Closure

of

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 2 May to

Register

8 May 2023 (both days inclusive).

Qualification Date

28 April, 2023

By 26 May, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to

shareholders whose names appear in the Register of

Payment Date

Members as at 28 April, 2023 and who have completed the

e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay

their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend

E-Dividend

registration

are advised to complete the

Registrar's

E-

Mandate Activation Form, which is available in the Annual

Registration

Report and at www. meristemregistrars.com and submit it

to the Registrar or their respective banks.

Unclaimed

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates

that have

remained unclaimed, been

returned

for

Dividend Warrants

validation or are yet to be presented for payment, are

and

Share

advised to complete and submit the e-dividend registration

Certificates

form to the Registrar.

Meristem Registrars and Probate Services Limited,

Registrar

213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba Lagos.

contact@meristemng.com;

https://meristemregistrars.com

Investor Relations

Morayo Tukuru: investors.nascon@dangote.com

A. A. Samuel

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

NASCON Allied Industries plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:07:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
