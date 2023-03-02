NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES : DIVIDEND INFORMATION

NASCON Allied Industries Plc. hereby announces as follows:
|
Period Ended
|
31 December 2022
|
|
|
Details of
|
Annual
|
The AGM will be held at on 26 May, 2023 at Civic Centre,
|
General Meeting
|
Victoria Island, Lagos, at 11.00 am.
|
|
|
|
|
A final dividend of
|
N
|
1.00 per share, subject to the
|
Proposed Dividend
|
appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be payable
|
to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of
|
|
|
|
|
Members as at the close of business on 28 April, 2023.
|
|
Proposed Bonus
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closure
|
of
|
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 2 May to
|
Register
|
|
8 May 2023 (both days inclusive).
|
|
|
Qualification Date
|
28 April, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
By 26 May, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to
|
|
|
shareholders whose names appear in the Register of
|
Payment Date
|
Members as at 28 April, 2023 and who have completed the
|
|
|
e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay
|
|
|
their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
|
|
|
|
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend
|
E-Dividend
|
|
registration
|
are advised to complete the
|
Registrar's
|
E-
|
|
Mandate Activation Form, which is available in the Annual
|
Registration
|
Report and at www. meristemregistrars.com and submit it
|
|
|
|
|
to the Registrar or their respective banks.
|
|
|
Unclaimed
|
|
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates
|
|
that have
|
remained unclaimed, been
|
returned
|
for
|
Dividend Warrants
|
validation or are yet to be presented for payment, are
|
and
|
Share
|
advised to complete and submit the e-dividend registration
|
Certificates
|
|
|
form to the Registrar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meristem Registrars and Probate Services Limited,
|
|
Registrar
|
|
213, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba Lagos.
|
|
|
|
contact@meristemng.com;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
https://meristemregistrars.com
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
Morayo Tukuru: investors.nascon@dangote.com
|
A. A. Samuel