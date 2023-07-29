`

July 28, 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING OF NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC.

This is to announce that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nascon Allied Industries Plc. ("the Company") was held on 28th July, 2023. At this meeting, the Board of Directors amongst other matters, passed the following resolutions:

Approval of the Unaudited Financial Statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023; Approval to undertake a scheme of merger among the Company, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc. and Dangote Rice Limited, subject to the approval of regulators and shareholders.

The Closed Period of the Company continues until twenty-four (24) hours after the filing of the approved Unaudited Financial Statements. The Closed Period is applicable to all insiders, including those that may at any time possess sensitive information that may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company.

Accordingly, no Insider may deal in the securities of the Company during the Closed Period.

Thank you.

FOR: NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC.

A. A. Samuel

Company Secretary