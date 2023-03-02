NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES : OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

February 28, 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING OF NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC.

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited and the public that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of NASCON Allied Industries Plc. ("the Company") which was held on February 28 2023, the Board passed the following resolutions among others:

The Audited Financial Statements ("AFC") for the year ended December 31, 2022, was approved. The AFS will be published via the NGX portal on or before March 1 2023, in line with the Company's option to file its AFS within sixty days from the end of its financial year. The proposal for the recommendation of a dividend to shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting was approved. The date and time of the Annual General Meeting for the year ended December 31, 2022, was approved.

The Closed Period which is ongoing, will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the publication of the AFS. The Closed Period is applicable to all insiders, including those that may at any time possess sensitive information that may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company. Accordingly, no Insider may deal in the securities of the Company during the Closed Period.

A. A. Samuel

Company Secretary