  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nascon Allied Industries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NASCON   NGNASCON0005

NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC

(NASCON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
11.20 NGN    0.00%
05:09aNascon Allied Industries : Outcome of board meeting
PU
05:09aNascon Allied Industries : Dividend information
PU
05:09aNascon Allied Industries : Audited financial statement for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES : OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

03/02/2023 | 05:09am EST
February 28, 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING OF NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC.

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited and the public that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of NASCON Allied Industries Plc. ("the Company") which was held on February 28 2023, the Board passed the following resolutions among others:

  1. The Audited Financial Statements ("AFC") for the year ended December 31, 2022, was approved. The AFS will be published via the NGX portal on or before March 1 2023, in line with the Company's option to file its AFS within sixty days from the end of its financial year.
  2. The proposal for the recommendation of a dividend to shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting was approved.
  3. The date and time of the Annual General Meeting for the year ended December 31, 2022, was approved.

The Closed Period which is ongoing, will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the publication of the AFS. The Closed Period is applicable to all insiders, including those that may at any time possess sensitive information that may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company. Accordingly, no Insider may deal in the securities of the Company during the Closed Period.

A. A. Samuel

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

NASCON Allied Industries plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:07:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 31 129 M 67,6 M 67,6 M
Net income 2021 2 891 M 6,28 M 6,28 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 5,80%
Capitalization 29 674 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC
Nascon Allied Industries Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,20 NGN
Average target price 17,10 NGN
Spread / Average Target 52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thabo Mabe Managing Director & Director
Aderemi Saka Chief Finance Officer
Yemisi Ayeni Chairman
Kolawole Samuel Head-Operations
Murtala Zubair Head-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC0.90%64
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.99%302 254
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.69%88 860
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.19%48 626
KRAFT HEINZ-5.67%47 702
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-5.96%46 880