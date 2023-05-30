Advanced search
    NASCON   NGNASCON0005

NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC

(NASCON)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
15.40 NGN   +10.00%
08:07aNascon Allied Industries : Post-agm report
PU
08:05aNascon Allied Industries : Composition of board of directors
PU
05/12Nascon Allied Industries : Directorsdealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES : POST-AGM REPORT

05/30/2023 | 08:07am EDT
May 30, 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

ACTIONS TAKEN/RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC.

This is to announce that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of NASCON Allied Industries Plc. was held on May 26 2023, at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos at

11.00 a.m. The AGM was streamed live from www.youtube.com/dangotegroup, while the Annual Report is accessible at http://www.nasconplc.com. The following actions were taken/resolutions were passed at the AGM:

  1. The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31 2022 and the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and the Audit Committee were laid before the members.
  2. A dividend payment of one Naira for every ordinary share, to all shareholders whose names were registered in the Company's Register of Members at the close of business on April 28 2023 was declared.
  3. The re-elections of Mr. Sada Ladan-Baki, Mr. Knut Ulvmoen and Mr. Abdu Dantata, being directors who retired by rotation, were approved.
  4. The Board of Directors was authorised to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.
  5. The elections of Dr. Okey Nwuke, Dr. Umar Farouk and Mrs. Kudaisi Ayodele Sarat, as members of the Statutory Audit Committee were approved. They shall serve along with Professor Chris Ogbechie and Ms. Halima Aliko-Dangote, until the conclusion of the next AGM.
  6. The remuneration of the managers of the Company was disclosed on page 157 of the Annual Report.
  7. The remuneration of the Chairperson of Three Million Naira (N3,000,000) and of the Non- Executive Directors of Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N2,500,000.00) each, for the year ending December 31 2023 was approved.
  8. The general mandate to enable the Board and Management on behalf of the Company, enter into related party transactions that are considered beneficial to the Company on a normal commercial and competitive basis and at arms' length was approved.

For: NASCON Allied Industries Plc.

Adedayo A. Samuel

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

NASCON Allied Industries plc published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 12:06:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
