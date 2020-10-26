Log in
Delisting of Securities of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.; Lonestar Resources US Inc.; Oasis Petroleum Inc.; Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.; and Zion Oil from The Nasdaq Stock Market

10/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock, of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on September 24, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of Lonestar Resources US Inc. Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s Class A common stock was suspended on October 12, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s common stock was suspended on October 12, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.’s ordinary shares was suspended on September 2, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Zion Oil. Zion Oil’s common stock and warrants were suspended on September 2, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

-NDAQO-

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

