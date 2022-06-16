Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nasdaq
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
149.92 USD   +2.78%
08:08aLondon Stock Exchange pours cold water on merging listing segments
RE
06/13TRANSCRIPT : Nasdaq, Inc. Presents at The 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference, Jun-13-2022 08:45 AM
CI
06/09Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date May 31, 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London Stock Exchange pours cold water on merging listing segments

06/16/2022 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A trading screen is seen following the opening of the markets by British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua at the London Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Compressing Britain's two company listing segments to attract more tech firms could put an existing "gamechanger" at risk, a top London Stock Exchange official said on Thursday.

Britain wants to use its post-Brexit flexibility in financial rulemaking to compete better with New York in company listings, and is trying to persuade chip designer Arm to list in London rather than on Wall Street.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has already eased some listing rules and has proposed going further by merging the standard and more demanding premium listing categories.

"The standard listing is the only equity listing market that is growing currently and therefore it is clearly meeting the needs of a number of companies, which we think of as gamechanging," Julia Hoggett, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange in the UK, told a City & Financial event.

The existing standard listing regime has struck the right balance in providing flexibility to some of the largest tech companies while protecting investors, Hoggett said.

Clare Cole, FCA director for market oversight, said that having a single segment would cut costs and make it easier for investors to compare companies.

Hoggett said bold action, not incrementalism, was needed to improve London's attraction for private and public companies.

"Are we genuinely creating the best possible environment where great companies can start here? Arguably no," Hoggett said.

Tom Duggan, deputy director for securities markets at Britain's finance ministry, agreed that more needed to be done, adding that the government would create simpler prospectuses for companies to list.

But a favourable tax regime and ability to hire talent from across the world were also key to attracting listings to London, said Conor Lawlor, managing director for capital markets at UK Finance, a banking industry body.

"This appetite for change is finite, it won't be around forever and we need to strike while the iron is hot," Lawlor said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.35% 0.85586 Delayed Quote.3.43%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.14% 7236 Delayed Quote.2.28%
NASDAQ 2.78% 149.92 Delayed Quote.-30.54%
All news about NASDAQ
08:08aLondon Stock Exchange pours cold water on merging listing segments
RE
06/13TRANSCRIPT : Nasdaq, Inc. Presents at The 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & C..
CI
06/09Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Sett..
AQ
06/09TRANSCRIPT : Nasdaq, Inc. Presents at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference, ..
CI
06/09NASDAQ : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/07Euronext seeks to create European tech profile
RE
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Nasdaq, Inc. Presents at Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference..
CI
06/02Nasdaq May 2022 Volumes
AQ
06/02Nasdaq to acquire Montreal-based analytics platform Metrio
AQ
06/02Nasdaq to acquire ESG software provider Metrio
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NASDAQ
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 577 M - -
Net income 2022 1 150 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 24 688 M 24 688 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,41x
EV / Sales 2023 7,80x
Nbr of Employees 5 987
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 149,92 $
Average target price 199,47 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Louis Modano Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASDAQ-30.54%24 688
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-21.96%57 293
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-30.08%53 594
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC2.28%47 661
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG4.93%29 483
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO3.14%13 624