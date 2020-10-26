Log in
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date October 15, 2020

10/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of October 15, 2020, short interest in 2,517 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,261,327,139 shares compared with 8,379,625,495 shares in 2,499 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of September 30, 2020. The mid-August short interest represents 3.17 days compared with 2.83 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,150 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,309,811,101 shares at the end of the settlement date of October 15, 2020 compared with 1,380,699,724 shares in 1,135 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.06 days average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.43.

In summary, short interest in all 3,667 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,571,138,240 shares at the October 15, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,634 issues and 9,760,325,219 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.49 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.48 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Matthew Sheahan
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

NDAQO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46f9c134-e573-4154-9e1a-41ef569c3c07

Primary Logo

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

Nasdaq Short Interest Days
© GlobeNewswire 2020

