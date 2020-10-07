Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nasdaq    NDAQ

NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/07 03:09:43 pm
123.44 USD   -0.11%
02:41pPRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST : Nasdaq Halts Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
AQ
02:41pNasdaq Halts Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
GL
10/01From hungry squirrels to cyberattacks, exchange outages roil markets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nasdaq Halts Presidio Property Trust, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SQFT) at 13:56:58 Eastern Time on October 7, 2020, for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $4.60.

Trading will remain halted until Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

﻿Nasdaq Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NASDAQ
02:41pPRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST : Nasdaq Halts Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
AQ
02:41pNasdaq Halts Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
GL
10/01From hungry squirrels to cyberattacks, exchange outages roil markets
RE
10/01U.S. market could benefit if exchanges exit New Jersey in tax spat
RE
09/30NASDAQ : Announces 2020 Investor Day
AQ
09/30Nasdaq Announces 2020 Investor Day
GL
09/30Stocks pull back as acrimonious U.S. debate stokes caution
RE
09/30Nasdaq 100 futures fall 1%
RE
09/29NASDAQ : to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call
AQ
09/29Nasdaq to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 775 M - -
Net income 2020 923 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 20 297 M 20 297 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,07x
EV / Sales 2021 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 670
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 136,14 $
Last Close Price 123,57 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lars Rune Wedenborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ15.38%20 297
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED48.22%61 189
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.9.14%56 692
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC15.97%40 873
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG7.38%32 535
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO25.11%19 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group