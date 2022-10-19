Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nasdaq
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
57.21 USD   +0.81%
07:14aNasdaq : Q3 22 Earnings Press Release
PU
07:14aNasdaq : Q3 22 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:14aSupplemental Information : Nasdaq's Updated Corporate Structure
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nasdaq : Q3 22 Earnings Presentation

10/19/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nasdaq 3Q22 Quarterly Update

October 19, 2022

Disclaimers

Non-GAAP Information

In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Nasdaq also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including, but not limited to, non-GAAP net income attributable to Nasdaq, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP EBITDA, that include certain adjustments or exclude certain charges and gains that are described in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at ir.nasdaq.com/Income-Statement-Trend-Summary-and-GAAP-to-Non-GAAP-Reconciliation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally, along with U.S. GAAP information, in evaluating our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results as certain items do not reflect ongoing operating performance.

These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, U.S. GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for our operating results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We recommend investors review the U.S. GAAP financial measures included in this presentation. When viewed in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP measures provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than U.S. GAAP measures alone.

We understand that analysts and investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as those noted above, to assess operating performance. We use these measures because they highlight trends more clearly in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on U.S. GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our ongoing operating performance.

Organic revenue and expense growth, organic change and organic impact are non-GAAP measures that reflect adjustments for: (i) the impact of period-over-period changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and (ii) the revenues, expenses and operating income associated with acquisitions and divestitures for the twelve month period following the date of the acquisition or divestiture. Reconciliations of these measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation.

Foreign exchange impact: In countries with currencies other than the U.S. dollar, revenues and expenses are translated using monthly average exchange rates. Certain discussions in this presentation isolate the impact of year- over-year foreign currency fluctuations to better measure the comparability of operating results between periods. Operating results excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations are calculated by translating the current period's results by the prior period's exchange rates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital allocation initiatives, including the stock split, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq's ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, geopolitical instability arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq's investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Website Disclosure

Nasdaq intends to use its website, ir.nasdaq.com, as a means for disclosing material non-public information and for complying with SEC Regulation FD and other disclosure obligations.

2

Strategic Update

"Nasdaq's strong third quarter results, and in particular the sustained organic growth against a turbulent capital markets backdrop, are a testament to the effective competitive position of the company today. The new corporate structure announced last month is designed to further advance our strategy, enhance our client focus and better position the organization to capture the dynamic opportunities inherent in our growth pillars."

Adena Friedman, President & CEO, Nasdaq

3

Strong growth in 3Q22, Continued Progress Advancing Strategy

Our evolution continues: SaaS revenues increased to 35%

of ARR, a 1 percentage point increase from a year ago

Success in our foundational Listing Services business has

Annualized Recurring

Revenues (ARR)*

$1,970M

Solutions Segments* Revenue

$584M

Solutions Segments Organic Revenue Growth

$53M

Net Revenues* $890M

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.68

(Year over year % change)

+8%

+8%

+10%

+6%

+15%

created "flywheel effects" driving higher growth in trading,

IR & ESG Solutions, and other businesses.

2022 capital market and macroeconomic backdrop

incorporates several shifts, but remains conducive to the

company's continued strategic execution

Expense guidance revised to incorporate the impact of

changes to FX rates and continued strong organic growth

Clear strategy to deliver on our unique ESG potential

Key secular growth areas that we are positioned to serve

are large and growing: Anti-FinancialCrime, ESG, Index,

and Investment Analytics

For all non-GAAP information throughout this presentation, the U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations may be found at ir.nasdaq.com/Income-Statement-Trend-Summary-and-GAAP-to-Non-GAAP-Reconciliation. Reconciliations of organic revenue growth can be found in the appendix to this presentation. Organic revenue growth is considered a non-GAAP metric.

* For all defined terms, refer to the appendix to this presentation.

4

Executing our Strategy to Broaden Opportunity & Accelerate Progress

Pillars of Strategy

Re-allocating capital to support opportunities as a technology and analytics provider

Accomplishments Since 2020 Investor Day

  • Acquisition of Verafin, creating a new Anti Financial Crime technology leader
  • Divested U.S. Fixed Income business

$1,970M +8%

Annualized recurring

YoY

revenue 3Q22

increase

Implementing our vision of a SaaS-enabled technology provider

  • Annualized SaaS revenues of $699 million in 3Q22 increased 13% YoY
  • Launched Data Fabric to bring our data API and management capabilities to clients as an enterprise SaaS product

$699M

+13%

Annualized SaaS

YoY

revenues 3Q22

increase

Accelerating performance

Anti-Financial Crime total 58% of Market

of growth platforms

Technology 3Q22 revenues (vs. 32% in FY20)

Index and Analytics total 63% of Investment

Intelligence 3Q22 revenues (vs. 56% in FY20)

Amplifying the most

7% year over year increase in global

distinctive aspects of our

corporate issuer base

marketplace and corporate

foundational businesses

Acquisitions of Metrio and a majority position

in Puro.earth to address expanding client ESG needs

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 11:12:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NASDAQ
07:14aNasdaq : Q3 22 Earnings Press Release
PU
07:14aNasdaq : Q3 22 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:14aSupplemental Information : Nasdaq's Updated Corporate Structure
PU
07:09aNasdaq profit rises 15% as market rout fuels demand for investment products
RE
07:01aNasdaq Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results; Continues Strong Growth in Solutions Segment..
AQ
07:01aNasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share
AQ
10/18Choppy markets likely to boost profit for U.S. exchange operators
RE
10/13Invesco Expands QQQ Innovation Suite to Include Small-Cap ETF
PR
10/12Investors are divided over the consequences of high inflation readings
MS
10/12Analyst recommendations: AIG, Citigroup, Nasdaq, S&P Global, Tes..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NASDAQ
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 582 M - -
Net income 2022 1 163 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 28 103 M 28 103 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,32x
EV / Sales 2023 8,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 214
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 57,21 $
Average target price 64,02 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Louis Modano Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASDAQ-18.28%28 103
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-32.21%51 775
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.85%46 783
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-43.35%41 594
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG12.00%29 720
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO25.67%15 652