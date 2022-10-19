Nasdaq : Q3 22 Earnings Press Release

President and CFO said, "Our third quarter results reflect the carefully calibrated investments in our largest growth opportunities. With our deep client relationships and our resilient business model, we expect to continue to respond effectively to a wide range of operating environments.

The new corporate structure announced last month is designed to further advance our strategy, enhance our client focus and better position the organization to capture the dynamic opportunities inherent in our growth pillars."

In September, the company announced it will be implementing a new corporate structure in the fourth quarter of 2022. Supplemental recast segment financial information is now available on the Nasdaq IR website, and the company will update investors on its strategy and objectives at the November 8, 2022 Investor Day.

The company repurchased $633 million in shares of its common stock during the first nine months of 2022. As of September 30, 2022, there was $293 million remaining under the board authorized share repurchase program.

Third quarter 2022 GAAP operating expenses increased $10 million, or 2%, versus the prior year period. The increase primarily reflects higher compensation and benefits expense due to continued investment in our people, higher computer operations and data communications expense, partially offset by lower general, administrative and other expense due to lower capital markets activity and lower depreciation and amortization expense.

Market Services net revenues were $305 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $13 million, or 4%. The increase reflects a $24 million, or 8%, positive impact from organic growth, partially offset by a $11 million decrease from the impact of changes in FX rates.

Solutions segments revenues were $584 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $43 million, or 8%. The increase reflects a $53 million, or 10%, positive impact from organic growth, and a $1 million increase from acquisitions, partially offset by a $11 million decrease from the impact of changes in FX rates.

Third quarter 2022 net revenues were $890 million, an increase of $52 million, or 6%, from $838 million in the prior year period. Net revenues reflected a $77 million, or 9%, positive impact from organic growth, including positive contributions from all segments, partially offset by a $22 million decrease from the impact of changes in FX rates and a $3 million decrease from the net impact of an acquisition and divestitures.

U.S. GAAP operating expense and tax rate guidance are not provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors including the unpredictability in the movement in foreign currency rates, as well as future charges or reversals outside of the normal course of business.

