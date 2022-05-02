Nordic stocks hit by flash crash

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Nordic stocks fell sharply on
Monday before partly recovering in what brokers Nordnet said was
a "flash crash" triggered by a brief market panic.
The Stockholm benchmark stock index, which at one
point fell by 8%, was trading down 2.5% at 0854 GMT, while the
bourses in Copenhagen and Oslo also experienced big falls.
Other European markets also tumbled, including in Germany,
Italy and France, but later partly recovered.
A Euronext Oslo spokesperson said there was no news
in the market that could explain the rapid decline that took
place just before 0800 GMT.
"We are looking into this as a matter of routine, there was
no news in the market that could explain such a large move,"
Euronext Oslo spokesperson Cathrine Segerlund said.
Nasdaq, which operates the stock exchanges in
Stockholm and Copenhagen, was not immediately available for
comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard in
Copenhagen; Anna Ringstrom, Helena Soderpalm and Johan Alnader
in Stockholm; and Terje Solsvik in Oslo, editing by Gwladys
Fouche)