Nordic stocks hit by flash crash

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Nordic stocks fell sharply on Monday before partly recovering in what brokers Nordnet said was a "flash crash" triggered by a brief market panic.

The Stockholm benchmark stock index, which at one point fell by 8%, was trading down 2.5% at 0854 GMT, while the bourses in Copenhagen and Oslo also experienced big falls.

Other European markets also tumbled, including in Germany, Italy and France, but later partly recovered.

A Euronext Oslo spokesperson said there was no news in the market that could explain the rapid decline that took place just before 0800 GMT.

"We are looking into this as a matter of routine, there was no news in the market that could explain such a large move," Euronext Oslo spokesperson Cathrine Segerlund said.

