NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/12 01:51:58 pm
142.08 USD   -0.20%
U.S. Senate Republicans ask SEC to reject Nasdaq diversity rules

02/12/2021 | 01:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Republican members of the U.S. Senate's Banking Committee on Friday urged securities regulators to reject corporate diversity rules proposed by Nasdaq Inc.

In a letter to the head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Republicans said the effort by the exchange operator to set boardroom diversity requirements for listed companies would interfere with boards' duties to their shareholders, violate securities disclosure principles and could impose costs on companies.

"While we think America's corporations benefit from boards that avoid groupthink and offer a diversity of perspectives and commend firms that look to increase diversity among their boards, we do not think NASDAQ should be using its quasi-regulatory authority to impose social policies," stated the letter, signed by Pat Toomey, the committee's top Republican, and 11 other senators.

On Dec. 1 Nasdaq outlined rules that, if approved by the SEC, would require listed companies on its U.S. exchange to disclose boardroom diversity statistics and to have at least two diverse directors, including one woman, or explain why they do not.

The proposal comes as part of a broader debate about a lack of diversity among top U.S. executives. Among the top 200 companies in the S&P 500, African-Americans held only about 10% of board seats and Hispanic or Latino people held only 4% of board seats, a study last year found - representation below their respective shares of the U.S. population of 13% and 19%.

The lack of self-reported disclosure by corporate directors has complicated efforts to increase those numbers, partly by making it difficult for investors to measure boardroom representation.

Asked about the Republican's letter, Nasdaq spokesman Joe Christinat said that "Our proposal is a market-led solution that should simplify and standardize disclosure requirements to avoid the type of regulatory overreach the critics fear."

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Ross Kerber


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.12% 31400.07 Delayed Quote.2.51%
NASDAQ -0.02% 142.34 Delayed Quote.7.25%
NASDAQ 100 0.07% 13745.385196 Delayed Quote.5.95%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.10% 14040.868737 Delayed Quote.8.69%
S&P 500 0.10% 3920.58 Delayed Quote.4.13%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 863 M - -
Net income 2020 948 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 1,36%
Capitalization 23 354 M 23 354 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,97x
EV / Sales 2021 8,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 776
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 152,12 $
Last Close Price 142,37 $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lars Rune Wedenborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ7.25%23 354
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED25.88%87 265
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.13%70 758
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.46%62 518
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-2.87%30 089
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-2.68%22 905
