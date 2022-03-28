Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nasdaq
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit

03/28/2022 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen in the financial district in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday dismissed long-running litigation accusing seven U.S. stock exchanges of defrauding ordinary investors by quietly allowing high-frequency traders to trade faster and at better prices.

Exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and BATS Global Markets were accused of providing high-frequency trading firms with enhanced data feeds and faster order processing, and letting them locate their servers near the exchanges' own so trading signals would be sent faster.

But in a 46-page decision, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said investors in the proposed class action could not prove they suffered harm because of the exchanges' actions, which they said violated federal securities law.

The judge said reports from the plaintiffs' expert witness, a former high-frequency trader who now consults on market structure, were "not based on reliable methodology," and did not track the trading firms' use of the specialized services.

Because those reports were inadmissible, "it follows that plaintiffs have adduced no admissible evidence that their own trades were harmed by the exchanges' challenged conduct," depriving them of legal standing to sue, Furman wrote.

Lawyers for the investors and the exchanges did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

High-frequency traders use computer algorithms to gain split-second trading advantages.

They were the subject of Michael Lewis' best-seller "Flash Boys," published in March 2014. The lawsuit began the next month.

BATS is now part of CBOE Global Markets Inc, while the NYSE is part of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Investors were led by the city of Providence, Rhode Island and several pension plans, including for the city of Boston.

Furman had dismissed their claims in 2015, finding the exchanges were absolutely immune from liability under federal law, but an appeals court overturned that finding two years later.

The case is City of Providence, Rhode Island et al v BATS Global Markets Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-02811.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
All news about NASDAQ
02:55pU.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
RE
03/24Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlem..
AQ
03/24Nasdaq Launches World's First Carbon Removal Indexes
AQ
03/17Nasdaq to Hold First Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call
AQ
03/15Wall Street-backed MEMX to launch options exchange
RE
03/11Delisting of Securities of Triterras, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market
AQ
03/10NASDAQ, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/09Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Sett..
AQ
03/08TRANSCRIPT : Nasdaq, Inc. Presents at Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Co..
CI
03/07NASDAQ, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NASDAQ
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 589 M - -
Net income 2022 1 163 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 28 818 M 28 818 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,45x
EV / Sales 2023 8,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 814
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 175,28 $
Average target price 207,73 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Louis Modano Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASDAQ-16.54%28 818
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-1.10%75 996
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-17.96%60 394
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC12.96%57 481
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.27%32 725
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO35.91%19 321