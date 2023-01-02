Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nasdaq, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ, INC.

(NDAQ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
61.35 USD   -0.84%
02:09aDhaka Stock Exchange Extends Technology Partnership with Nasdaq
GL
02:09aDhaka Stock Exchange Extends Technology Partnership with Nasdaq
GL
2022Delisting of Securities of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II; Clovis Oncology, Inc.; ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.; Otonomy, Inc., and Forward Pharma A/S from The Nasdaq Stock Market
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dhaka Stock Exchange Extends Technology Partnership with Nasdaq

01/02/2023 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK and DHAKA, Bangladesh, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the extension of their partnership where Nasdaq provides DSE with trading technology. The agreement includes an upgrade of Nasdaq´s X-stream INET technology in order to accommodate the increasing trading activity of the exchange with maintained market resiliency and investor integrity.

During 2022, DSE successfully launched a new Alternative Trading Board - ATB - and an SME market. DSE today have over 300 brokering intermediaries and processes around 400,000 equity trades per day in its 650+ listed securities with a combined market cap of around 73 billion USD. To facilitate the next stage of its expansion, the upgrade of its trading system will be an integral part.

“Since our commercial relationship with Nasdaq was established in 2014, DSE has continued to evolve in line with our ambition to become the leading exchange in the region and a key driver of growth for the broader economy,” said M. Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, Acting MD of DSE. “By further investing in Nasdaq´s world-class technology we are confident that we will be stand even better equipped to further empower investors looking to implement sophisticated trading strategies and entrepreneurs looking to raise capital in order to grow their companies and create jobs.”

“Nasdaq is proud to have been trusted with deepening our already strong technology partnership with DSE,” said Virginie Barbot, Managing Director for Marketplace Technology, Southeast Asia and Pacific at Nasdaq. “By leveraging Nasdaq´s robust and flexible technology solutions, DSE will be able to continue growing its financial footprint in South Asia while ensuring investor protection, access to capital for companies in the region as well as exciting opportunities for both local and global investors. We look forward to taking this next step in our joint journey in building a world-class financial market that will continue to benefit the region, the Bangladeshi economy and global financial markets.”

Nasdaq’s end-to-end market technology powers more than 2,300 companies in 50 countries, spanning the world’s financial industry, including capital markets infrastructure operators, market participants, banks, and regulators.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Dhaka Stock Exchange

Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited (DSE) is the main and largest stock exchange of Bangladesh. The Dhaka Stock Exchange has over 650 listed securities with a combined market capitalization of around US $ 73 billion. Dhaka Stock Exchange started operation in 1956 and the major functions of DSE are Listing of securities, Settlement of trading, granting approval to the transaction/transfer of share outside the trading system of the exchange, Market Administration & Control, Market Surveillance, Monitoring the activities of listed companies etc. To learn more visit www.dse.com.bd.

Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson
david.augustsson@nasdaq.com
+46734496135

#NDAQG


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about NASDAQ, INC.
02:09aDhaka Stock Exchange Extends Technology Partnership with Nasdaq
GL
02:09aDhaka Stock Exchange Extends Technology Partnership with Nasdaq
GL
2022Delisting of Securities of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II; Clovis Oncology, Inc.; ZyVersa The..
AQ
2022Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlem..
AQ
2022Insider Sell: Nasdaq
MT
2022Delisting of Securities of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Zovio Inc.; Fast Radius, Inc..
AQ
2022Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to Assume Additional Role of Board Chair
MT
2022Nasdaq, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Nasdaq CEO to take on additional role as board chair
RE
2022Nasdaq CEO to take on additional role as board chair
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NASDAQ, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 579 M - -
Net income 2022 1 174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 30 140 M 30 140 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,85x
EV / Sales 2023 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart NASDAQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 61,35 $
Average target price 66,02 $
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Louis Modano Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASDAQ, INC.0.00%30 140
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.00%57 302
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.00%54 729
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC0.00%47 623
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.00%31 673
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO0.00%14 602