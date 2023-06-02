Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nasdaq, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ, INC.

(NDAQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:34:18 2023-06-02 pm EDT
56.20 USD   +2.12%
12:21pExchange operator Cboe launches global listing offering
RE
05/31SET Launches New Trading System Leveraging Nasdaq Technology to Meet End-to-End Investment Needs
GL
05/31SET Launches New Trading System Leveraging Nasdaq Technology to Meet End-to-End Investment Needs
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exchange operator Cboe launches global listing offering

06/02/2023 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chicago Board Options Exchange Global Markets headquarters building in Chicago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets said on Friday it will let companies list across its U.S. and international exchanges, expanding in a fiercely competitive field dominated in the United States by the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc.

Cboe, which has stock exchanges in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, currently lists only its own stock, along with exchange-traded funds, on its U.S. exchange. But financial software firm Abaxx Technologies Inc, which is listed on Cboe Canada, has received conditional approval to be intralisted on Cboe U.S., the exchange operator said.

All stocks listed on Cboe's U.S. and Canada exchanges can also be made available for trading on the company's Netherlands- and UK-based exchanges as well, with Australia to follow, Chicago-based Cboe said.

"Cboe has built an expansive, global equities footprint unrivalled in the industry that uniquely positions us to deliver the first-ever truly global listing experience for issuers seeking to tap new markets beyond their home region," Dave Howson, global president of Cboe Global Markets, said in a statement.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc-owned NYSE and Nasdaq compete fiercely for corporate listings, from courting initial public offerings to luring companies already listed on rival exchanges, both of which can be public relations windfalls.

Exchanges earn recurring revenue from listings and charge various listing fees based on factors such as the amount of shares a company lists.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABAXX TECHNOLOGIES INC. 2.61% 5.73 Delayed Quote.1.16%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 1.42% 107.89 Delayed Quote.3.68%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.96% 13226.85 Real-time Quote.25.17%
NASDAQ, INC. 1.94% 56.1 Delayed Quote.-9.78%
All news about NASDAQ, INC.
12:21pExchange operator Cboe launches global listing offering
RE
05/31SET Launches New Trading System Leveraging Nasdaq Technology to Meet End-to-End Investm..
GL
05/31SET Launches New Trading System Leveraging Nasdaq Technology to Meet End-to-End Investm..
AQ
05/31GE HealthCare Technologies Set to Join Nasdaq-100 Indices on June 7
MT
05/30GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index® Beginning June 7, 2023
AQ
05/24Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlem..
AQ
05/24Nasdaq Halts Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc.
AQ
05/18US exchanges to bust erroneous CDW Corp trades after shares briefly dive 96%
RE
05/16GIC-backed Vietnamese internet company VNG seeks $100mln in funding round - sources
RE
05/15Nasdaq Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NASDAQ, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 702 M - -
Net income 2023 1 200 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,4x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 27 007 M 27 007 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,42x
EV / Sales 2024 7,82x
Nbr of Employees 6 486
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart NASDAQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 55,03 $
Average target price 62,07 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adena T. Friedman Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
P. C. Nelson Griggs Co-President
Tal Cohen Co-President
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASDAQ, INC.-9.78%27 007
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.68%59 553
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC18.53%58 407
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-13.70%47 021
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG1.33%32 264
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO0.83%16 361
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer