Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nasdaq, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ, INC.

(NDAQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:13 2022-12-15 am EST
61.75 USD   -2.90%
09:59aIPO market freeze sparks 80% drop in Nasdaq listings
RE
07:05aNasdaq Welcomes 156 IPOs and 29 Exchange Transfers in 2022
AQ
12/09Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IPO market freeze sparks 80% drop in Nasdaq listings

12/15/2022 | 09:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

(Reuters) - Equity listings on the Nasdaq fell about 80% this year, as the appetite for new issues took a hit from extreme volatility in the stock market, sparked by the Federal Reserve's war on inflation.

A total of 156 companies listed their shares on the bourse this year, raising nearly $15 billion in initial public offerings, a far cry from 743 firms that raised $180 billion in what was a blockbuster 2021, data from the exchange operator showed.

The slump in the IPO activity comes as U.S. stock markets wobbled through much of the year due to a spate of selloffs as the Fed took an aggressive stance on interest rates.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday raised rates as expected, but rattled investors by saying rates would remain higher for longer.

The Fed's policy-setting committee projected it would continue raising rates to above 5% in 2023, a level not seen since a steep economic downturn in 2007, quashing hopes that the central bank would hit the brakes on its hiking-cycle early next year.

The year has been especially brutal for technology firms as rising interest rates have boosted yields on government securities, making high-growth shares less attractive. That has also weighed on technology IPOs, which generally form the bulk of U.S. listings.

For the year, the technology-heavy Nasdaq index is down 28%, well below a 16.2% decline in the S&P 500 index and a 6.5% drop in blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index.

The year also saw a big drop in the listings of blank-check companies, as regulatory concerns and their free-falling share price seemed to have cooled Wall Street's hottest investment trend of 2021. In total, 68 SPACs listed on the exchange in 2022, compared with 110 a year earlier.

Graphic: Capital raised through IPOs in 2022 tumbles https://www.reuters.com/graphics/NASDAQ-IPO/dwpkddzzxvm/chart.png

The lull in the IPO market is expected to spill over into the first half of 2023, Nasdaq's chief executive officer Adena Friedman said last month, while adding that it would pick up in the second half of the year.

Graphic: Number of IPOs in 2022 dwindles https://www.reuters.com/graphics/NASDAQ-IPO/lbpggglldpq/chart.png

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.60% 0.67472 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.88% 1.23055 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.40% 0.73468 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -2.02% 33281.39 Real-time Quote.-6.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.23% 1.06989 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.44% 0.012067 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -2.42% 10902.85 Real-time Quote.-28.60%
NASDAQ, INC. -2.22% 62.12 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.13% 0.63798 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
All news about NASDAQ, INC.
09:59aIPO market freeze sparks 80% drop in Nasdaq listings
RE
07:05aNasdaq Welcomes 156 IPOs and 29 Exchange Transfers in 2022
AQ
12/09Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index
AQ
12/09Nasdaq, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/09Nasdaq, Inc. Announces the Resignation of John David Rainey from the Board of Directors..
CI
12/09Nasdaq Halts Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.
AQ
12/09Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Sett..
AQ
12/05Nasdaq November 2022 Volumes
AQ
12/05Nasdaq Completes MRX's Migration to Amazon Web Services
MT
12/05Nasdaq Completes Migration of the First U.S. Options Market to AWS
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NASDAQ, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 580 M - -
Net income 2022 1 176 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 31 240 M 31 240 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart NASDAQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 63,59 $
Average target price 65,76 $
Spread / Average Target 3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Louis Modano Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASDAQ, INC.-7.16%31 240
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-24.01%58 050
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-24.55%55 951
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC9.87%52 397
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG14.82%33 046
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO5.75%12 931