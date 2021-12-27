Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nasdaq, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ, INC.

(NDAQ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/27 04:00:01 pm
208.98 USD   +1.73%
12/17Nasdaq Welcomed 743 IPOs and 35 Exchange Transfers in 2021
AQ
12/10Annual Changes to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index
AQ
12/10Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index®
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 15, 2021

12/27/2021 | 04:36pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of December 15, 2021, short interest in 3,103 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,912,688,445 shares compared with 8,555,941,286 shares in 3,036 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 30, 2021. The mid-December short interest represents 2.40 days compared with 2.46 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 2,107 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,337,458,762 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 15, 2021 compared with 2,263,829,860 shares in 2,118 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.58 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.29.

In summary, short interest in all 5,210 Nasdaq® securities totaled 11,250,147,207 shares at the December 15, 2021 settlement date, compared with 5,154 issues and 10,819,771,146 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.17 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.06 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fa7b165-6e49-4586-aca9-b8a1f07e7549

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com

NDAQO


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 390 M - -
Net income 2021 1 173 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 34 351 M 34 351 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 5 764
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart NASDAQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 205,42 $
Average target price 218,64 $
Spread / Average Target 6,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Louis Modano Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASDAQ, INC.54.75%34 351
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.17.82%76 533
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.59%73 484
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-22.47%52 138
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG4.70%30 265
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-28.02%15 616