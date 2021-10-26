Log in
    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ, INC.

(NDAQ)
  Report
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date October 15, 2021

10/26/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of October 15, 2021, short interest in 2,878 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,844,587,706 shares compared with 8,738,351,082 shares in 2,803 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of September 30, 2021. The mid-October short interest represents 3.20 days compared with 2.85 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 2,106 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,387,690,210 shares at the end of the settlement date of October 15, 2021 compared with 2,367,515,421 shares in 2,096 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.32 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.58.

In summary, short interest in all 4,984 Nasdaq® securities totaled 11,232,277,916 shares at the October 15, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,943 issues and 11,105,866,503 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.45 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.43 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5539173-038c-40b5-8af8-7bd01a6b8976

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com


