By Colin Kellaher

Nasdaq's planned sale of its Nordic power trading and clearing business to Deutsche Boerse's European Energy Exchange unit has come undone.

Nasdaq and EEX, which unveiled plans for the sale last June, on Wednesday both said that the deal has been terminated without specifying a reason.

According to several published reports, the transaction was facing extended scrutiny by European Union antitrust regulators who were concerned it could help create a dominant player in the spot market for electricity.

Nasdaq, a New York provider of platforms and technology to capital markets, said it continues to operate the business, while EEX said it will continue to pursue its own business strategy for the region and related markets independently and individually.

