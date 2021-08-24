Nasdaq : Eyewear maker Warby Parker to go public via direct listing on NYSE

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Eyewear company Warby Parker on Tuesday
filed paperwork with U.S. regulators for a direct listing on the
New York Stock Exchange, revealing a 53% surge in revenue for
the first half of 2021.
The company, whose existing investors include Tiger Global
Management and General Catalyst, did not disclose the number of
Class A common shares its stockholders were looking to sell. It
will not receive any proceeds from the sale of such shares.
The New York-based firm, known for its fashionable eyewear
starting at $95, was valued at $3 billion after a $245 million
funding round in 2020, the Wall Street Journal had reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/warby-parker-founders-explain-why-they-are-adding-35-stores-after-pandemic-11622296801.
The co-founders of Warby, who were classmates at the Wharton
School of the University of Pennsylvania, got the idea for the
company in 2008 after co-Chief Executive Officer Dave Gilboa
found the cost of replacing eyeglasses lost on a Southeast Asia
backpacking trip to be too high.
Founded later in 2010, the company now has an active
consumer base that exceeds two million as rising usage of
smartphones, tablets and other devices increases the need for
vision correction.
A direct listing like Warby's allows companies to list their
stock on public exchanges by sidestepping a costly and
time-consuming initial public offering.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved a
Nasdaq Inc proposal to allow companies to raise capital
through direct listings in May. Companies have not raised any
capital through such listing procedures so far.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)