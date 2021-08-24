Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nasdaq, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ, INC.

(NDAQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nasdaq : Eyewear maker Warby Parker to go public via direct listing on NYSE

08/24/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Eyewear company Warby Parker on Tuesday filed paperwork with U.S. regulators for a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, revealing a 53% surge in revenue for the first half of 2021.

The company, whose existing investors include Tiger Global Management and General Catalyst, did not disclose the number of Class A common shares its stockholders were looking to sell. It will not receive any proceeds from the sale of such shares.

The New York-based firm, known for its fashionable eyewear starting at $95, was valued at $3 billion after a $245 million funding round in 2020, the Wall Street Journal had reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/warby-parker-founders-explain-why-they-are-adding-35-stores-after-pandemic-11622296801.

The co-founders of Warby, who were classmates at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, got the idea for the company in 2008 after co-Chief Executive Officer Dave Gilboa found the cost of replacing eyeglasses lost on a Southeast Asia backpacking trip to be too high.

Founded later in 2010, the company now has an active consumer base that exceeds two million as rising usage of smartphones, tablets and other devices increases the need for vision correction.

A direct listing like Warby's allows companies to list their stock on public exchanges by sidestepping a costly and time-consuming initial public offering.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved a Nasdaq Inc proposal to allow companies to raise capital through direct listings in May. Companies have not raised any capital through such listing procedures so far. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NASDAQ, INC.
05:23pNASDAQ : Eyewear maker Warby Parker to go public via direct listing on NYSE
RE
04:06pNasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as ..
GL
08/23NASDAQ : CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning Augus..
AQ
08/19NASDAQ : Listing Rule Aims To Improve Diversity In Boardrooms
AQ
08/17SOFTBANK : India's overseas listing rules delayed due to tax concerns-sources
RE
08/10Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks ..
GL
08/10Nasdaq Seeks Acquisitions
CI
08/09NASDAQ : to Present at August 2021 Investor Conferences
AQ
08/06NASDAQ : U.S. markets regulator approves Nasdaq proposal to require corporate bo..
RE
08/06Statement from Nasdaq on SEC's Approval of Board Diversity Disclosure Listing..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NASDAQ, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 370 M - -
Net income 2021 1 151 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 385 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 31 859 M 31 859 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 5 696
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart NASDAQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 190,54 $
Average target price 194,15 $
Spread / Average Target 1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Louis Modano Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASDAQ, INC.43.54%31 859
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.34%79 455
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.41%66 492
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-10.17%61 789
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG8.33%32 482
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-16.66%18 118