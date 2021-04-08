Log in
Nasdaq March 2021 Volumes and 1Q21 Statistics

04/08/2021
NEW YORK, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for March 2021, as well as quarterly volumes, estimated revenue capture, number of listings and index statistics for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on its investor relations website. A data sheet showing the monthly volumes and quarterly capture rates can be found at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital allocation initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations, financial condition, workforce or the operations or decisions of our customers, suppliers or business partners, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nasdaq Media Relations Contact:

Joseph Christinat
+1.646.441.5121
Joseph.Christinat@nasdaq.com                    

Nasdaq Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
+1.212.401.8737
Ed.Ditmire@Nasdaq.com

NDAQF


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 152 M - -
Net income 2021 1 045 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 754 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 24 734 M 24 734 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,72x
EV / Sales 2022 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 830
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart NASDAQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 159,60 $
Last Close Price 150,78 $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Louis Modano Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ, INC.13.59%24 734
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.22%74 374
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.47%64 571
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-19.21%55 665
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.76%31 234
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-11.34%20 037
