Nasdaq : Notice of Acceptance of Letter of Acceptance, Waiver and Consent No. 2017054491009 (Wedbush Securities Inc.)

In December 2015, the firm was censured and fined $1.8 million by FINRA, Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. ("BZX") for violations of Exchange Act Rule 15c3-5, and applicable FINRA and exchange supervisory rules, from January 2008 through August 2013. The firm agreed to, among other things, findings that the firm failed to establish, maintain, and enforce supervisory systems and procedures related to its market access business, and failed to supervise for potentially manipulative trading.

In November 2014, the firm entered into a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in which it agreed to pay $2.44 million for findings that, from July 2011 until at least January 2013, the firm willfully failed to establish, document, and maintain a system of risk management controls and supervisory procedures that was reasonably designed to manage the risks associated with its market access business and applicable regulatory requirements regarding potentially manipulative trading, such as wash sales and manipulative layering.

From June 2015 through the present, the firm has provided certain customers with access to third-party electronic trading platforms ("electronic trading customers"), which allows these customers to enter orders for execution using one of the firm's market participant identifiers ("MPIDs"). Those orders are transmitted to other broker-dealers that may route them to various exchanges for execution using the executing broker-dealer's MPID. The firm failed to conduct supervisory reviews of its electronic trading customers' trading activity for any type of potentially manipulative trading, including layering, spoofing, wash sales, or marking the close or open. Instead, the firm relied upon the third-partybroker-dealers to conduct such reviews.

Also, since June 2015, the firm failed to supervise the trading activities of its proprietary traders and other firm customers for potential layering and spoofing.

Based on the conduct described in this AWC, the firm violated Nasdaq Rules General 9, Sections 1(a) and 20(a), and Nasdaq Rules 3010(a) and 2010A.

FACTS AND VIOLATIVE CONDUCT

This matter arises from cross market surveillance conducted by FINRA on behalf of Nasdaq.

Applicable Rules Nasdaq Rule General 9, Section 20(a), and its predecessor Nasdaq Rule 3010(a), require each member to "establish and maintain a system to supervise the activities of each registered representative and associated person that is reasonably designed to achieve compliance with applicable securities laws and regulations and with applicable Nasdaq rules." 1

Nasdaq Rule General 9, Section 20(a) superseded Nasdaq Rule 3010(a), effective December 6, 2019.