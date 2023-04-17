Nasdaq : Notice of Acceptance of Letter of Acceptance, Waiver and Consent No. 2018057188802 (Regal Securities, Inc.)

DocuSign Envelope ID: FD3D1688-EBC2-4CB4-87C2-60F471686C0D

account escalated any concerns about the customer's trading to the compliance department, and the compliance department did not otherwise follow up with the representatives after forwarding the alerts for review.

Regal also failed to establish a supervisory system reasonably designed to detect other potentially manipulative trading. The Firm had no surveillance to detect layering or similar activity until January 2019. Therefore, Regal violated Nasdaq Rules 3010 and 2010A.

B. The Firm also consents to the imposition of the following sanctions:

Censure; and A total fine of $100,000, of which $50,000 is payable to Nasdaq. 1

The Firm agrees to pay the monetary sanction(s) upon notice that this AWC has been accepted and that such payment(s) are due and payable. It has submitted a Payment Information form showing the method by which it proposes to pay the fine imposed.

The Firm specifically and voluntarily waives any right to claim that it is unable to pay, now or at any time hereafter, the monetary sanction(s) imposed in this matter.

The sanctions imposed herein shall be effective on a date set by FINRA staff.

II.

WAIVER OF PROCEDURAL RIGHTS

The Firm specifically and voluntarily waives the following rights granted under Nasdaq's Code of Procedure:

To have a Formal Complaint issued specifying the allegations against the Firm; To be notified of the Formal Complaint and have the opportunity to answer the allegations in writing; To defend against the allegations in a disciplinary hearing before a hearing panel, to have a written record of the hearing made and to have a written decision issued; and To appeal any such decision to the Nasdaq Review Council and then to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a U.S. Court of Appeals.

Further, the Firm specifically and voluntarily waives any right to claim bias or prejudgment of the Chief Regulatory Officer, the Nasdaq Review Council, or any member of the Nasdaq Review

1 The remainder of the fine will be paid to FINRA.