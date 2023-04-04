Nasdaq : Notice of Acceptance of Letter of Acceptance, Waiver and Consent No. 2018059146502 (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC)

DocuSign Envelope ID: 3768AC25-CEED-461C-B281-4BFEA1AECEA9

THE NASDAQ STOCK MARKET LLC

LETTER OF ACCEPTANCE, WAIVER AND CONSENT

NO. 2018059146502

TO: The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

c/o Department of Enforcement

Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA")

RE: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Respondent

Broker-Dealer

CRD No. 361

Pursuant to Rule 9216 of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") Code of Procedure Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman" or the "firm") submits this Letter of Acceptance, Waiver and Consent ("AWC") for the purpose of proposing a settlement of the alleged rule violations described below. This AWC is submitted on the condition that, if accepted, Nasdaq will not bring any future actions against the firm alleging violations based on the same factual findings described herein.

I.

ACCEPTANCE AND CONSENT

The firm hereby accepts and consents, without admitting or denying the findings, and solely for the purposes of this proceeding and any other proceeding brought by or on behalf of Nasdaq, or to which Nasdaq is a party, prior to a hearing and without an adjudication of any issue of law or fact, to the entry of the following findings by Nasdaq:

BACKGROUND

Goldman has been a Nasdaq member since July 2006. It is a full-servicebroker-dealer engaged in market making, execution services, and underwriting. The firm is headquartered in New York, New York and has approximately 8,500 registered individuals among its headquarters and approximately 70 branches. Goldman does not have any relevant disciplinary history.

SUMMARY

From October 2015 through April 2018, Goldman, through the operation of an automated hedging logic for its Synthetic Product Group ("SPG"), mismarked as "long" approximately 60 million short sale orders totaling more than 14 billion shares. Nearly eight million of those orders, totaling more than a billion shares, were executed. Due to the inaccurate "long" mark, 12,335 of the executed orders were executed at or below the national best bid while a short sale circuit breaker was in effect. These mismarked orders also caused the firm to maintain inaccurate books and records.