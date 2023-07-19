Nasdaq 2Q23 Quarterly Update
July 19, 2023
Disclaimers
Non-GAAP Information
In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Nasdaq also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including, but not limited to, non-GAAP net income attributable to Nasdaq, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP EBITDA, that include certain adjustments or exclude certain charges and gains that are described in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at ir.nasdaq.com/Income-Statement-Trend-Summary-and-GAAP-to-Non-GAAP-Reconciliation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally, along with U.S. GAAP information, in evaluating our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results as certain items do not reflect ongoing operating performance.
These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, U.S. GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for our operating results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We recommend investors review the U.S. GAAP financial measures included in this presentation. When viewed in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP measures provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than U.S. GAAP measures alone.
We understand that analysts and investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as those noted above, to assess operating performance. We use these measures because they highlight trends more clearly in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on U.S. GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our ongoing operating performance.
Organic revenue and expense growth, organic change and organic impact are non-GAAP measures that reflect adjustments for: (i) the impact of period-over-period changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and (ii) the revenues, expenses and operating income associated with acquisitions and divestitures for the twelve month period following the date of the acquisition or divestiture. Reconciliations of these measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation.
Foreign exchange impact: In countries with currencies other than the U.S. dollar, revenues and expenses are translated using monthly average exchange rates. Certain discussions in this presentation isolate the impact of year-over- year foreign currency fluctuations to better measure the comparability of operating results between periods. Operating results excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations are calculated by translating the current period's results by the prior period's exchange rates.
Divisional alignment program: In October 2022, following our September announcement to realign our segments and leadership, we initiated a divisional alignment program with a focus on realizing the full potential of this structure. In connection with the program, we expect to incur pre-tax charges principally related to employee-related costs, consulting, asset impairments and contract terminations over a two-year period. We expect to achieve benefits in the form of both increased customer engagement and operating efficiencies. Costs related to the divisional alignment program will be recorded as "restructuring" in our consolidated statements of income. We will exclude charges associated with this program for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Nasdaq's performance between periods.
Disclaimers
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, dividend program, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models or implement our new corporate structure, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic, restructuring, technology, environmental, de-leveraging and capital allocation initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq's ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, geopolitical instability, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition. Additionally, with respect to Nasdaq's proposed acquisition of Adenza, these risks and uncertainties include Nasdaq's ability to secure regulatory approvals on the terms expected, in a timely manner or at all, Nasdaq's ability to successfully integrate Adenza's operations, Nasdaq's ability to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to Adenza's business after the completion of the transaction and realize expected synergies, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the proposed transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, the impact of Adenza's business model on Nasdaq's ability to forecast revenue results, disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships, risks related to diverting management's attention from Nasdaq's ongoing business operations, the negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of Nasdaq's common stock or on Nasdaq's operating results, significant transaction costs, unknown liabilities, the risk of litigation or regulatory actions related to the proposed transaction, future levels of Nasdaq's indebtedness, including additional indebtedness that will be incurred in connection with the proposed transaction, and the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Adenza's business relationships, operating results, and business generally. Further information on these and other factors are detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq's investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Website Disclosure
Nasdaq intends to use its website, ir.nasdaq.com, as a means for disclosing material non-public information and for complying with SEC Regulation FD and other disclosure obligations.
Strategic Update
"Nasdaq achieved another quarter of solid financial results in an uncertain environment as we took a significant step to expand our ability to serve our financial clients in solving their most complex operational challenges.
Our planned acquisition of Adenza represents another critical step in our multi-year transformation to become a leading technology partner to the financial system, with a specific focus on managing liquidity and capital risk, reducing financial crime, and meeting regulatory obligations. Our goal is to deliver mission-critical platforms that enhance liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global financial system."
Solid growth in 2Q23, Continued Progress Advancing Strategy
•
We are executing well in an uncertain macroeconomic and capital
markets environment
•
Our evolution continues with Solutions Business revenue growing
to 73% of total revenue, a two percentage point increase from a
Annualized Recurring
Revenues (ARR)*
$2,073M
Solutions Businesses* Revenue
$674M
Solutions Businesses Organic Revenue Growth
$36M
Net Revenues* $925M
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.71
(Year over year % change)
+6%
+6%
+6%
+4%
+3%
year ago
• Announced an agreement to acquire Adenza as part of Nasdaq's
journey to become a deep technology partner to the financial
industry, focused on managing key operational risks - notably
liquidity management, balance sheet management, regulatory
reporting, and anti-financial crime - all of which drive compliance
with global regulatory requirements
• Anti-Financial Crime is gaining momentum with large
customers, with two previously announced Tier 1 and two Tier 2
customer wins in the second quarter of 2023
• We secured funding for our acquisition of Adenza through
issuing approximately $5 billion in bonds and securing a term loan
with a total weighted average interest rate of just under 5.5%
For all non-GAAP information throughout this presentation, the U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations may be found at ir.nasdaq.com/Income-Statement-Trend-Summary-and-GAAP-to-Non-GAAP-Reconciliation. Reconciliations of organic revenue 5
growth can be found in the appendix to this presentation. Organic revenue growth is considered a non-GAAP metric. * For all defined terms, refer to the appendix to this presentation.
