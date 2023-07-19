NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 - Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO said, "Nasdaq achieved another quarter of solid financial results in an uncertain environment as we took a significant step to expand our ability to serve our financial clients in solving their most complex operational challenges.

Our planned acquisition of Adenza represents another critical step in our multi-year transformation to become a leading technology partner to the financial system, with a specific focus on managing liquidity and capital risk, reducing financial crime, and meeting regulatory obligations. Our goal is to deliver mission-critical platforms that enhance liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global financial system."