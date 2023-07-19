NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 - Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
- Second quarter 2023 net revenues1 increased 4% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Solutions businesses2 revenues increased 6% with organic growth3 also at 6%.
- Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)4 increased 6% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Annualized SaaS revenues increased 11% and represented 36% of ARR.
- Anti-FinancialCrime revenue increased 19% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Large financial institutions are accelerating their adoption of Verafin's fraud detection and anti-money laundering solutions, including the previously announced signing of two Tier 1 clients and two Tier 2 clients in the second quarter.
- Second quarter 2023 GAAP diluted earnings per share decreased13% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 non-GAAP3 diluted earnings per share increased 3% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- The company returned$109 million to shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 through dividends.
Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO said, "Nasdaq achieved another quarter of solid financial results in an uncertain environment as we took a significant step to expand our ability to serve our financial clients in solving their most complex operational challenges.
Our planned acquisition of Adenza represents another critical step in our multi-year transformation to become a leading technology partner to the financial system, with a specific focus on managing liquidity and capital risk, reducing financial crime, and meeting regulatory obligations. Our goal is to deliver mission-critical platforms that enhance liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global financial system."
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
(US$ millions, except per
2Q23
% Change
Organic %
Change
share)
(YoY)
(YoY)
Solutions Businesses
$674
Revenues
6%
6%
Trading Services
(1)%
Net Revenues
$250
-%
Net Revenues*
$925
4%
4%
ARR
$2,073
6%
GAAP Diluted EPS
$0.54
(13)%
Non-GAAP Diluted
EPS
$0.71
3%
*Net revenues include Other revenues of $1 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $4 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Ann Dennison, Executive Vice
President and CFO said, "Our solid financial performance in the second quarter reflects the durability and recurring nature of our business and the resilient demand for our diversified set of client solutions.
In June, we secured $5 billion in bond financing for the Adenza acquisition at favorable rates and saw exceptional demand for our multi-currency global debt offerings. Our consistent cash flow generation makes Nasdaq well positioned to execute our deleveraging plan while making focused, organic investments that advance our strategy, while executing our dividend growth and share repurchase strategies."
1
FINANCIAL REVIEW
- Second quarter 2023 net revenues were $925 million, an increase of $32 million, or 4%, from $893 million in the prior year period. Net revenues reflected a $36 million, or 4%, positive impact from organic growth, including positive contributions from all segments, partially offset by a $2 million decrease from the impact of changes in FX rates and a $2 million decrease from the net impact of an acquisition and divestiture.
- Solutions Businesses revenues were $674 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $37 million, or 6% with organic growth also of 6%. ARR, which reflects the majority of the Solutions Businesses revenues and excludes the AUM and transaction licensing components of Index, increased 6% from the prior year period.
- Trading Services net revenues were $250 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2 million, or 1%. The decrease reflects flat organic growth and a $2 million negative impact from changes in FX rates.
- Second quarter 2023 GAAP operating expenses increased $62 million, or 13%, versus the prior year period. The increase primarily reflects higher merger and strategic initiatives expense related to the Adenza acquisition, higher restructuring expenses associated with the launch of our divisional alignment program in the fourth quarter of 2022, and higher employee compensation costs, partially offset by lower general and administrative expense.
- Second quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses increased $28 million, or 7% versus the prior year period. The increase primarily reflects increased expenses associated with the continued investment in our people and our businesses to drive long term growth, partially offset by changes in FX rates.
- The company did not repurchase any of its common stock during the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, there was $491 million remaining under the board authorized share repurchase program.
2023 EXPENSE AND TAX GUIDANCE UPDATE5
- The company is updating its 2023 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1,785 million to $1,815 million. Nasdaq expects its 2023 non-GAAP tax rate to be in the range of 24% to 26%.
2
STRATEGIC AND BUSINESS UPDATES
- Nasdaq announced the acquisition of Adenza. In June, Nasdaq announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adenza for $10.5 billion in cash and stock. The transaction supercharges Nasdaq's ability to become a leading provider of capital markets risk and regulatory technology. Adenza operates two leading software platforms: Calypso's front-to-back suite of capital markets risk management, treasury, cash, collateral management, and post-trade solutions; and AxiomSL's regulatory reporting, global shareholder disclosure, capital and liquidity management, transaction and ESG reporting solutions. Adenza expands Nasdaq's serviceable addressable market by approximately 40% by adding a solidly expanding market opportunity with powerful secular growth drivers across regulatory and market reforms, digitization and modernization, and vendor simplification as financial institutions move from in-house to trusted-partner solutions.
- Nasdaq secured approximately $5 billion in financing for the proposed acquisition of Adenza through an oversubscribed debt offering. Nasdaq secured financing through a successful bond issuance of $4.25 billion in US dollar denominated debt across 2, 5,10, 30 and 40 year terms and a 750 million Euro denominated 8-year bond with an attractive weighted average interest rate of just under 5.5%.
- In Marketplace Technology, two leading Latin American exchanges, DCV and B3, adopted Nasdaq'spost-tradetechnology. Chile's central securities depository, Depósito
Central de Valores (DCV), has launched Nasdaq Central Security Depository platform for issuing and settling digital securities. Separately, Nasdaq signed a 10-plus year partnership with Brazil's largest stock exchange, Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), to build a next generation clearing solution under which B3 will migrate to Nasdaq's real-time clearing platform and work as a product roadmap development partner.
- Nasdaq announced its plan to sell its European energy trading and clearing business. As part of its focus on prioritizing high value opportunities, Nasdaq entered into an agreement to sell its European energy trading and clearing business, subject to regulatory approval, but remains committed to being a leading European market operator.
- Verafin accelerated its large customer momentum signing four significant new bank clients in the second quarter. As we previously announced, Verafin signed two Tier 1 bank customers and signed two additional Tier 2 banks to its anti-fraud solutions. Verafin's continuing growth with large financial institutions reflects the differentiated value of its SaaS enabled anti-money laundering and fraud prevention solutions data consortium.
- Nasdaq executedsecond-highesteverone-dayClosing Cross volume in June. During the annual Russell U.S. indexes reconstitution, which occurred in late June, Nasdaq successfully executed approximately 2.6 billion shares representing $62 billion dollars in market value in 0.86 seconds across Nasdaq-listed securities. This represented the second highest volume of shares crossed since implementing the Closing Cross in 2004, demonstrating Nasdaq's robust and resilient market infrastructure.
3
- Nasdaq maintained listings leadership in the U.S. The Nasdaq Stock Market led U.S. exchanges for operating company IPOs with a 77% total win rate during the first half of 2023. The Nasdaq Stock Market featured two of the three largest U.S. operating company IPOs by capital raised, with a strong pipeline of companies on file and committed to list with Nasdaq.
4
____________
- Represents revenues less transaction-based expenses.
- Constitutes revenues from our Capital Access Platforms and Anti-Financial Crime segments and Marketplace Technology business within Market Platforms.
- Refer to our reconciliations of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income, operating expenses and organic impacts included in the attached schedules.
- Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) for a given period is the annualized revenue derived from subscription contracts with a defined contract value. This excludes contracts that are not recurring, are one-time in nature or where the contract value fluctuates based on defined metrics. ARR is currently one of our key performance metrics to assess the health and trajectory of our recurring business. ARR does not have any standardized definition and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast and the active contracts at the end of a reporting period used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers.
- U.S. GAAP operating expense and tax rate guidance are not provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors including the unpredictability in the movement in foreign currency rates, as well as future charges or reversals outside of the normal course of business.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nasdaq Inc. published this content on 19 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2023 11:06:20 UTC.