Nasdaq : SPB aims to raise $150 mln in Russia IPO before 2022 Nasdaq float -sources

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russia's SPB Exchange hopes to
raise $150 million in an IPO on its own bourse before the
year-end ahead of a larger U.S. listing in the first half of
2022, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
Russia's second-largest bourse specialises in listing
foreign securities and saw a surge in volumes during the
COVID-19 pandemic, peaking at $39.2 billion in March, as retail
investors took to trading while lockdowns kept them at home.
The second part of SPB's IPO is planned for April 2022,
earlier than previous reports have suggested, with a target to
raise an additional $300 million on Nasdaq, the sources said.
SPB declined to comment.
The bourse's local listing will comprise around 10% of its
share capital, the sources said.
An internal document seen by Reuters said SPB planned to be
technically ready for the listing by mid-November.
SPB's trading volumes in September were $26.8 billion, up
47.8% year-on-year. Its larger rival the Moscow Exchange
saw trading volumes of around $39 billion for its
stocks section that month.
SPB, which was previously known as Saint-Petersburg Exchange
before a rebranding this summer, said in July it was planning a
public offering of additional shares to double its registered
capital.
Earlier this year, SPB told Reuters it may expand its range
of financial instruments, such as more foreign securities and a
derivatives section, before a 2022 IPO and was seeking extra
capital after turning profitable in the second quarter of 2020.
($1 = 71.7241 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander
Smith)