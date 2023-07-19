Adenza Acquisition Update

July 19, 2023

Nasdaq's Acquisition of Adenza Transaction on Track

Strong Progress Towards Close

Secured financing for the transaction, having successfully raised $5.02B of net bond proceeds, comprised of $4.25B of USD bonds across 2-,5-,10-,30-, and 40-year terms and a €750M 8-year bond, at a weighted average interest rate of just under 5.5%

Regulatory review process underway

Integration workstreams in progress

Adenza Maintains Robust Performance

Continued strong ARR growth in the high-teens compared to the prior-year period

Maintained robust client and revenue retention with 98% gross and 115% net retention

Both product lines maintained strong growth track record across new logo wins and client upsells:

During two-year period 2021 - 2022:1

  • Calypso added 37 new logos, with upsells to 160 clients
  • AxiomSL added 27 logos, with upsells to 117 clients

During 1H23:

  • Calypso signed 7 new clients and completed upsells to 40 existing clients
  • AxiomSL added 7 new logos, 2 of which were cross-sell to Calypso clients, with upsells to 25 existing clients

Performance information as of June 30, 2023

2

  1. Historically, Adenza sales cycles seasonally skew towards the second half of the year, accounting for ~60% of full-year bookings.

Diversified Profile Supports Adenza's Strong Growth Outlook

EMEA

41%

LTM

Americas

ACV

78% RECURRING

Revenues

41%

By

APAC

By Revenue

Geography

18%

Type

Recurring on-prem subscriptions 64%

Recurring cloud subscriptions 14%

Client Delivery & Other122%

Globally-Diversified

Business Exposure

Tier A

Buy-side

17%

14%

ACV

Tier B

Market

13%

Infrastructure

By Client

14%

Tier C

Segment 2

27%

Tier D

15%

Capital Markets Solutions

~60% of Adenza ACV

Note: As of June 30, 2023

Strong Recurring

Revenue Base

ACV

By Client

Segment 2

Regulatory Solutions

~40% of Adenza ACV

Tier A

Buy-side

42%

8%

Tier B

Market

18%

Infrastructure

Tier C

4%

13%

Tier D

15%

3

  1. Other primarily includes client-delivery revenues.
  2. Refer to appendix for definition of client segments.

Adenza is Well-Positioned in Large and Fast-Growing Markets

Adenza's Large and Expanding Revenue Opportunity ($US)

$21B1

$16B1

$10B1

2027E

TAM

2022

TAM2

Internal + outsourced spend Growing 6% per year1

2022

SAM3

Outsourced spend only Growing 8% per year1

TAM growth trends supported by customer needs across business resilience and sustainable growth priorities

Replacement of in-house platforms drives accelerating conversion of TAM to SAM

1 Source: Oliver Wyman outside-in analysis.

4

2

TAM comprises internal spend and vendor spend related to services that Adenza addresses with current capabilities.

3

Vendor spend only related to services that Adenza addresses with current capabilities.

Powerful Secular Trends Propel Demand for Adenza's Solutions

1 Regulation

2 Outsourcing

3 Technology

Intensifying Regulatory Scrutiny & Compliance Oversight

Ongoing Market

Infrastructure Reforms

Creates constant need for investment

in new capabilities

Drives customer demand for integrated and comprehensive compliance and reporting tools

Process Standardization

& Automation

Growing Adoption

of Outsourced Solutions

Reduces 'total cost of ownership' while providing

superior solutions with less operational risk

Expands the SAM for technology providers

Technology Modernization & Emerging Technology Adoption

Differentiated End

Consumer Experience

Leads to adoption of software and tools providing seamless UX

Accelerates move to Cloud and SaaS, benefits

nimble, and tech-first players

5

