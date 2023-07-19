Adenza Acquisition Update
July 19, 2023
Nasdaq's Acquisition of Adenza Transaction on Track
Strong Progress Towards Close
Secured financing for the transaction, having successfully raised $5.02B of net bond proceeds, comprised of $4.25B of USD bonds across 2-,5-,10-,30-, and 40-year terms and a €750M 8-year bond, at a weighted average interest rate of just under 5.5%
Regulatory review process underway
Integration workstreams in progress
Adenza Maintains Robust Performance
Continued strong ARR growth in the high-teens compared to the prior-year period
Maintained robust client and revenue retention with 98% gross and 115% net retention
Both product lines maintained strong growth track record across new logo wins and client upsells:
During two-year period 2021 - 2022:1
- Calypso added 37 new logos, with upsells to 160 clients
- AxiomSL added 27 logos, with upsells to 117 clients
During 1H23:
- Calypso signed 7 new clients and completed upsells to 40 existing clients
- AxiomSL added 7 new logos, 2 of which were cross-sell to Calypso clients, with upsells to 25 existing clients
Performance information as of June 30, 2023
2
- Historically, Adenza sales cycles seasonally skew towards the second half of the year, accounting for ~60% of full-year bookings.
Diversified Profile Supports Adenza's Strong Growth Outlook
EMEA
41%
LTM
Americas
ACV
78% RECURRING
Revenues
41%
By
APAC
By Revenue
Geography
18%
Type
Recurring on-prem subscriptions 64%
Recurring cloud subscriptions 14%
Client Delivery & Other122%
Globally-Diversified
Business Exposure
Tier A
Buy-side
17%
14%
ACV
Tier B
Market
13%
Infrastructure
By Client
14%
Tier C
Segment 2
27%
Tier D
15%
Capital Markets Solutions
~60% of Adenza ACV
Note: As of June 30, 2023
Strong Recurring
Revenue Base
ACV
By Client
Segment 2
Regulatory Solutions
~40% of Adenza ACV
Tier A
Buy-side
42%
8%
Tier B
Market
18%
Infrastructure
Tier C
4%
13%
Tier D
15%
3
- Other primarily includes client-delivery revenues.
- Refer to appendix for definition of client segments.
Adenza is Well-Positioned in Large and Fast-Growing Markets
Adenza's Large and Expanding Revenue Opportunity ($US)
$21B1
$16B1
$10B1
2027E
TAM
2022
TAM2
Internal + outsourced spend Growing 6% per year1
2022
SAM3
Outsourced spend only Growing 8% per year1
TAM growth trends supported by customer needs across business resilience and sustainable growth priorities
Replacement of in-house platforms drives accelerating conversion of TAM to SAM
1 Source: Oliver Wyman outside-in analysis.
4
2
TAM comprises internal spend and vendor spend related to services that Adenza addresses with current capabilities.
3
Vendor spend only related to services that Adenza addresses with current capabilities.
Powerful Secular Trends Propel Demand for Adenza's Solutions
1 Regulation
2 Outsourcing
3 Technology
Intensifying Regulatory Scrutiny & Compliance Oversight
Ongoing Market
Infrastructure Reforms
Creates constant need for investment
in new capabilities
Drives customer demand for integrated and comprehensive compliance and reporting tools
Process Standardization
& Automation
Growing Adoption
of Outsourced Solutions
Reduces 'total cost of ownership' while providing
superior solutions with less operational risk
Expands the SAM for technology providers
Technology Modernization & Emerging Technology Adoption
Differentiated End
Consumer Experience
Leads to adoption of software and tools providing seamless UX
Accelerates move to Cloud and SaaS, benefits
nimble, and tech-first players
5
