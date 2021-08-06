Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nasdaq, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ, INC.

(NDAQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nasdaq : U.S. markets regulator approves Nasdaq proposal to require corporate board diversity

08/06/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The SEC logo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved a proposal from stock exchange operator Nasdaq Inc that requires its listed companies to have diverse boards, or explain why they do not.

The proposal requires that companies have two diverse directors, including one who identifies as female and another as an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+, or explain why they do not. Companies also have to publicly disclose the diversity of their boards.

"These rules will allow investors to gain a better understanding of Nasdaq-listed companies' approach to board diversity," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a prepared statement.

Nasdaq said it is looking "forward to working with our companies to implement this new listing rule and set a new standard for corporate governance."

Women and minorities have been underrepresented in the top ranks of companies, leading to a recent reckoning on racial and gender diversity in Corporate America. According to data from Equilar, boards in the Russell 3000 are halfway to gender parity. In the Russell 1000, 18.4% of directors are under-represented minorities.

Investor efforts to scrutinize diversity on boards have also been stymied by a lack of disclosure, with many companies not detailing the gender and race or ethnicity of directors.

Republican lawmakers and some companies criticized Nasdaq's proposal and urged the SEC to reject it, saying it would interfere with boards' responsibilities to shareholders and could impose new costs on companies.

Advocates for people with disabilities had pushed both Nasdaq and the SEC to include disability in the proposal, but were "rebuffed," said Ted Kennedy Jr, chairman of the American Association of People With Disabilities (AAPD), in an interview with Reuters.

Nasdaq said in a comment letter that companies could consider and disclose additional diverse attributes such as disability or veteran status. But those attributes would not meet the requirements for a female or person who identifies as an under-represented minority or LGBTQ+.

California and Illinois have laws on board diversity for companies headquartered in their states.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington, D.C. and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)

By Jessica DiNapoli


© Reuters 2021
All news about NASDAQ, INC.
04:57pNASDAQ : U.S. markets regulator approves Nasdaq proposal to require corporate bo..
RE
03:27pStatement from Nasdaq on SEC's Approval of Board Diversity Disclosure Listing..
GL
08:45aSOFTBANK : Global investors, Indian startups press Modi for overseas listings
RE
08/04NASDAQ : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/03Nasdaq July 2021 Volumes
GL
08/02NASDAQ : Acquires Minority Stake in LeveL ATS
AQ
08/02Nasdaq, Inc. acquired a significant minority stake in LeveL ATS.
CI
07/30NASDAQ, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
07/27NASDAQ : Prices 615 Million Senior Notes Offering
AQ
07/27Nasdaq, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NASDAQ, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 367 M - -
Net income 2021 1 151 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 385 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 31 548 M 31 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 5 696
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart NASDAQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 188,68 $
Average target price 192,69 $
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Louis Modano Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASDAQ, INC.42.14%31 548
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED24.59%84 966
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.58%67 252
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-17.10%57 925
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.76%30 935
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-13.99%18 648