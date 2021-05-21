Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nasdaq, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ, INC.

(NDAQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nasdaq : SEC approves Nasdaq proposal to allow IPO alternative to raise funds

05/21/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a proposal by exchange operator Nasdaq Inc to allow companies to raise capital through direct listings.

In a filing https://bit.ly/3vc3jHV dated May 19, the SEC said Nasdaq's proposed rule change was consistent with the regulator's rules and regulations and could be beneficial to investors as an alternative to a traditional initial public offering.

The move is a big breakthrough for the exchange operator that has been pushing for an alternative for companies to raise money.

Reuters had reported in August https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nasdaq-direct-listing-exclusive-idUSKBN25L1BC that Nasdaq had filed with the SEC to change its rules to enable companies that debut on the stock market through a direct listing to raise capital.

The latest rules will widen the options available to private companies that are looking to go public, but are wary of the role played by investment banks in the IPO process.

Prominent venture capitalists like Bill Gurley have often criticized investment banks, which for decades have organized IPOs, for underpricing the offerings to help their clients reap large gains when the stock begins trading on the first day.

The new IPO alternative could also potentially attract companies that are currently looking to go public via deals with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), given the recent slowdown in blank-check dealmaking due to a cooling off in investor appetite and tighter regulatory scrutiny around SPACs.

In December last year, the SEC had approved a proposal by the New York Stock Exchange to let companies raise capital through direct listings. Prior to that ruling, the SEC allowed direct listings for companies that did not raise capital in the process.

In 2018, music streaming business Spotify Technology SA was the first major company to go public through the direct listing route.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anirban Sen and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NASDAQ, INC.
05:43pNASDAQ  : SEC approves Nasdaq proposal to allow IPO alternative to raise funds
RE
06:47aCorrection to SPACs Bolster the U.S.'s Global Lead in IPOs Article
DJ
03:44aSPACs Bolster the U.S.'s Global Lead in IPOs
DJ
05/14Nasdaq Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
05/11NASDAQ  : Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks ..
AQ
05/11ANALYSIS : What happened when a U.S. state required details on corporate diversi..
RE
05/11What happened when a U.S. state required details on corporate diversity
RE
05/06Nasdaq withdraws listing ban on Luokung after U.S. judge's decision
RE
05/05NASDAQ  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/05Biden's Capital-Gains Tax Increases Would Hit Few Americans, Study Says
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 275 M - -
Net income 2021 1 056 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 26 823 M 26 823 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,57x
EV / Sales 2022 8,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 585
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart NASDAQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 170,38 $
Last Close Price 163,87 $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Louis Modano Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ, INC.23.14%26 823
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.73%74 613
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-2.89%63 007
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-16.70%59 176
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.65%31 009
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-16.51%19 860