July 26 (Reuters) - Nasdaq said on Friday private equity firm Thoma Bravo will sell 41.6 million shares in the exchange operator through a secondary public offering.

Based on Nasdaq's last close, the offering will raise $2.79 billion for its top shareholder Thoma Bravo.

Nasdaq shares fell 2.7% after the bell.

The offering will reduce Thoma Bravo's stake in Nasdaq to 7.4% from nearly 14.9%.

Nasdaq said Thoma Bravo's remaining shares in the company will be subject to an existing contractual lock-up until May 1, 2025.

Goldman Sachs is the sole book-running manager for the offering.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)