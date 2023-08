Aug 29 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday appointed former UBS Group executive Sarah Youngwood as its new chief financial officer, effective December 1, 2023.

Youngwood will succeed Nasdaq's current CFO Ann Dennison who will remain at the company until the end of the year, the company said.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)