    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ, INC.

(NDAQ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
68.46 USD   +3.57%
REUTERS NEXT - Nasdaq CEO hopeful IPOs will pick in 2023
RE
REUTERS NEXT - NASDAQ CEO Says Expects First Half Of 2023 To Remain Slow For Capital Markets
RE
Swedish court cuts Nasdaq Clearing fine to $23.7 mln
RE
REUTERS NEXT - Nasdaq CEO hopeful IPOs will pick in 2023

11/30/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City

By 2022:binary_RC2LWX9GBZFR-BASEIMAGE?action=download&mediatype=picture&mex_media_type=picture&token=%22mwBUp%2BosqWTjU6XRARSrdu6Pli1t3V8JImvrSv5CoSE%3D%22 http://content.reuters.com/auth-server/content/tag:reuters.com,2022:newsml_RC2LWX9GBZFR:1704997508/tag:reuters.com

(Reuters) - Adena Friedman, chief executive officer of Nasdaq Inc, said on Wednesday she expects a quiet first half of 2023 for initial public offerings as investors remain cautious, but is hopeful activity will pick up in the second half of the year.

There are currently about 200 companies in the pipeline for initial public offerings on the Nasdaq, which is below the range of the last few years of 250 to 300, Friedman said during an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference.

(Reporting by John McCrank and John Foley in New York and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 4.41% 11468 Real-time Quote.-29.79%
NASDAQ, INC. 3.57% 68.46 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
Analyst Recommendations on NASDAQ, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 581 M - -
Net income 2022 1 177 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 32 474 M 32 474 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,82x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart NASDAQ, INC.
Nasdaq, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 66,10 $
Average target price 65,76 $
Spread / Average Target -0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Louis Modano Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASDAQ, INC.-5.58%32 474
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-22.98%58 838
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC16.08%53 406
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-34.12%48 608
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG17.27%32 753
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO12.21%13 873