Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nasdaq, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDAQ   US6311031081

NASDAQ, INC.

(NDAQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Statement from Nasdaq on SEC's Approval of Board Diversity Disclosure Listing Rule

08/06/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq today released a statement following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the company’s board diversity disclosure listing rule:

“We are pleased that the SEC has approved Nasdaq’s proposal to enhance board diversity disclosures and encourage the creation of more diverse boards through a market-led solution. We look forward to working with our companies to implement this new listing rule and set a new standard for corporate governance.”

For additional information, please visit the Nasdaq Listing Center: listingcenter.nasdaq.com.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contacts:

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Peter Gau
(201) 388-9682
peter.gau@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/212a3686-5967-4808-8580-ca7801bd1c50


Primary Logo

Nasdaq Statement on SEC's Approval of Board Diversity Disclosure Listing Rule

Nasdaq released a statement following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the company’s board diversity disclosure listing rule.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NASDAQ, INC.
03:28pNASDAQ : U.S. markets regulator approves Nasdaq proposal to require corporate bo..
RE
03:27pStatement from Nasdaq on SEC's Approval of Board Diversity Disclosure Listing..
GL
08:45aSOFTBANK : Global investors, Indian startups press Modi for overseas listings
RE
08/04NASDAQ : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/03Nasdaq July 2021 Volumes
GL
08/02NASDAQ : Acquires Minority Stake in LeveL ATS
AQ
08/02Nasdaq, Inc. acquired a significant minority stake in LeveL ATS.
CI
07/30NASDAQ, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
07/27NASDAQ : Prices 615 Million Senior Notes Offering
AQ
07/27Nasdaq, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NASDAQ, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 367 M - -
Net income 2021 1 151 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 385 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 31 548 M 31 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 5 696
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart NASDAQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 188,68 $
Average target price 192,69 $
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Ann M. Dennison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Louis Modano Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASDAQ, INC.42.14%31 548
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED24.59%84 966
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.58%67 252
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-17.10%57 925
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.76%30 935
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-13.99%18 648