Nasdaq, Inc. is one of the world's leaders Stock Exchanges. Net sales by activity break down as follows: - trading services (63%): operations execution and managing on shares, derivatives, obligations, commodities, structured products and exchange-traded funds; - sale of data and market indexes (18.3%); - listing services (10.4%): financial instruments listing management; - market software sale (7.9%). Besides, the group offers solutions of brokerage, storage, clearing and settlement of securities, information surveillance and delivery; - other (0.4%). The United States account for 81.9% of net sales.