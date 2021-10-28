إعلان شركة نسيج العالميه التجارية عن تاريخ بدء التصويت الالكتروني على بنود اجتماع ال&#

Announcement Detail

With reference to the company's announcement published on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) on 13-10-2021 regarding the invitation to attend the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting that includes the company's capital Increase (the third Meeting) which will be held at 6:30 PM on 29-3-1443 Corresponding to 4-11-2021, by means of modern technology through the Tadawulaty system, as part of the support of preventive and precautionary efforts and measures set by the relevant health authorities in the KSA to limit the spread of the Covid-19, and as an extension of the continuous efforts made by all government agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take the necessary preventive measures to prevent its spread. Accordingly, Naseej International Trading Company would like to remind its respective shareholders that the electronic voting will be available on the agenda items of the EGAM, starting at 10:00 AM on Sunday 25-3-1443 corresponding to 31-10-2021 and up to closure of the General Assembly meeting. Please note that registration in Tadawulaty service and voting is provided free of charge for all shareholders using the following link: - https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa For any inquire please contact Investor Relations at: phone No. (012 - 6222608) and email address, at Email: otaha@al-sorayai.com