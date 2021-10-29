إعلان شركة نسيج العالميه التجارية عن تاريخ بدء التصويت الالكتروني على بنود اجتماع ال&#

Log in
Summary

10/29/2021 | 03:49am EDT
Naseej International Trading Company announces the Commencement date of the electronic voting on the Agenda of its Extraordinary General Assembly meeting that includes the company's capital Increase (Third Meeting) via Modern Technology Means.

Announcement Detail With reference to the company's announcement published on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) on 13-10-2021 regarding the invitation to attend the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting that includes the company's capital Increase (the third Meeting) which will be held at 6:30 PM on 29-3-1443 Corresponding to 4-11-2021, by means of modern technology through the Tadawulaty system, as part of the support of preventive and precautionary efforts and measures set by the relevant health authorities in the KSA to limit the spread of the Covid-19, and as an extension of the continuous efforts made by all government agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take the necessary preventive measures to prevent its spread.

Accordingly, Naseej International Trading Company would like to remind its respective shareholders that the electronic voting will be available on the agenda items of the EGAM, starting at 10:00 AM on Sunday 25-3-1443 corresponding to 31-10-2021 and up to closure of the General Assembly meeting.

Please note that registration in Tadawulaty service and voting is provided free of charge for all shareholders using the following link: -

https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa

For any inquire please contact Investor Relations at:

phone No. (012 - 6222608) and email address, at Email: otaha@al-sorayai.com

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Al Sorayai Trading and Industrial Group Company SJSC published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:48:10 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2020 192 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net income 2020 -83,4 M -22,2 M -22,2 M
Net Debt 2020 299 M 79,7 M 79,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 640 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
EV / Sales 2020 4,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart NASEEJ INTERNATIONAL TRADING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Naseej International Trading Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASEEJ INTERNATIONAL TRADING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yasir Osama Al Sebaei Chief Executive Officer
Syed Nadeemuddin Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Saleh Nasser Abdulaziz Al-Sorayai Non-Executive Chairman
Waiel Saad Abdulaziz Al Rashid Independent Director
Essam Abdullatif Abdulbari Al Mojalid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASEEJ INTERNATIONAL TRADING COMPANY4.85%171
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED8.24%6 189
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.25%5 939
VICTORIA PLC61.83%1 710
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.04%1 645
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.-42.35%1 302