  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Naseej International Trading Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1213   SA12GGDGIUH9

NASEEJ INTERNATIONAL TRADING COMPANY

(1213)
  Report
Naseej International Trading Co. Announces the Results of the Extra Ordinary General Assembly's Meeting Approving Increase ( Third Meeting )

11/07/2021 | 01:18am EDT
Naseej International Trading Co. Announces the Results of the Extra Ordinary General Assembly's Meeting Approving Increase ( Third Meeting )

Introduction Naseej International Trading Company announces the Results of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting which included the approval of the company's Capital Increase, (Third Meeting) which held, on Thursday , 29Rabi' Al-Awwal 1443 AH corresponding to November 4, 2021 AD, at 6:30 pm by means of modern technology, The Extraordinary General Assembly meeting (the third meeting) shall be valid if attended by shareholders, regardless of the number of shares represented in it.
City and Location of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting Via modern technology means from the company Head Office - Jeddah Industrial City - Phase 4 - Factory (1).
Date of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting 2021-11-04 Corresponding to 1443-03-29
Time of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting 18:30
Percentage of Attending Shareholders 20.65%
Names of the Board of Directors' Members Present at the General Assembly's Meeting and Names of the Absentees The Assembly's meeting was attended by the following board members:

Dr. Waiel Saad Al Rashid (Chairman)

Dr. Ahmed Sirag Khogeer (Deputy Chairman)

Eng. Mansour Saleh Al Kharboush

Eng. Abdullah Ali Aldubaikhi

Mr. Rasheed Sulaiman Alrasheed

Mr. Nasser Saleh Alsorayai

Eng. Abdullah Yahia Fitaihi

Names of the Chairmen of the Committees Present at the General Assembly's Meeting or Names of Those Attending on their Behalf Eng. Mansour Saleh Al Kharboush (Audit Committee Chairman)

Mr. Rasheed Sulaiman Alrasheed (Nominations and Remuneration Committee Chairman)

Mr. Ahmed Sirag Khogeer (Executive Committee Chairman)

Voting Results on the Items of the General Assembly's Meeting Agenda's 1. Approve the Board of Directors recommendation to increase the company's capital by offering the rights issue shares as follows:

• The capital before the increase is (61,632,010) Saudi riyals, the capital after the increase is (211,632,010) Saudi riyals.

• The total amount of the increase is (150,000,000) Saudi riyals.

• Capital Change Percentage: 243.38 %

• The number of shares before the increase is (6,163,201) ordinary shares, the number of shares after the increase is (21,163,201) ordinary shares.

• Percent increase per share: 2.434 rights per share

• The reason for increasing the capital: Raising the company's solvency, strategic expansion, and improve financial performance, borrowing rates and costs incurred from.

• Capital increase method: Offering and listing of rights shares for (15,000,000) ordinary shares.

• Offering value and nominal value per share: 10 Saudi riyals.

• Date of Eligibility: eligible shareholders are those holding shares on the day of convening the Extra-Ordinary General Assembly and who are registered in the shareholders' registry with the Securities Depository Center Company ("Edaa") at the end of the second trading day following the eligibility date.

• Approve amending Article (7) of the Company's Articles of Association related to capital.

• Approve amending Article (8) of the Company's Articles of Association related to subscription to shares.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Al Sorayai Trading and Industrial Group Company SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 05:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 192 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net income 2020 -83,4 M -22,2 M -22,2 M
Net Debt 2020 299 M 79,7 M 79,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 672 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
EV / Sales 2020 4,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart NASEEJ INTERNATIONAL TRADING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Naseej International Trading Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASEEJ INTERNATIONAL TRADING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yasir Osama Al Sebaei Chief Executive Officer
Syed Nadeemuddin Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Saleh Nasser Abdulaziz Al-Sorayai Non-Executive Chairman
Waiel Saad Abdulaziz Al Rashid Independent Director
Essam Abdullatif Abdulbari Al Mojalid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASEEJ INTERNATIONAL TRADING COMPANY10.10%179
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.18%6 133
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED-0.34%5 890
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.10.44%1 796
VICTORIA PLC61.07%1 663
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.-40.80%1 294