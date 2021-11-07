Naseej International Trading Co. Announces the Results of the Extra Ordinary General Assembly's Meeting Approving Increase ( Third Meeting )

• The capital before the increase is (61,632,010) Saudi riyals, the capital after the increase is (211,632,010) Saudi riyals.

• The total amount of the increase is (150,000,000) Saudi riyals.

• Capital Change Percentage: 243.38 %

• The number of shares before the increase is (6,163,201) ordinary shares, the number of shares after the increase is (21,163,201) ordinary shares.

• Percent increase per share: 2.434 rights per share

• The reason for increasing the capital: Raising the company's solvency, strategic expansion, and improve financial performance, borrowing rates and costs incurred from.

• Capital increase method: Offering and listing of rights shares for (15,000,000) ordinary shares.

• Offering value and nominal value per share: 10 Saudi riyals.

• Date of Eligibility: eligible shareholders are those holding shares on the day of convening the Extra-Ordinary General Assembly and who are registered in the shareholders' registry with the Securities Depository Center Company ("Edaa") at the end of the second trading day following the eligibility date.

• Approve amending Article (7) of the Company's Articles of Association related to capital.

• Approve amending Article (8) of the Company's Articles of Association related to subscription to shares.