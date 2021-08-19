Log in
    NPN   ZAE000015889

NASPERS LIMITED

(NPN)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

In compliance with rule 3.92 of the JSE listings requirements, the following information is disclosed:

08/19/2021 | 11:34am EDT
About Naspers:

Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has its primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner of Prosus.

In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and e-commerce companies in the country. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, OLX, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa's leading print and digital media business.

Naspers is also focused on stimulating South Africa's local tech sector through Naspers Foundry. This is a R1.4 billion investment targeting early-stage technology companies in South Africa that seek to address big societal needs. To help address youth unemployment in impoverished communities, in 2019, Naspers launched Naspers Labs, a social impact programme for young, unemployed South Africans aged between 17 and 25. Located in low income, urban settings, Naspers Labs provide a structured development journey enabling young people to enter the economy.

Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.

About Naspers Foundry:

Naspers Foundry is an early-stage business funding initiative focused on technology entrepreneurs in South Africa. Over the past year, Naspers Foundry invested R30 million in SweepSouth, an online home and business cleaning services platform that connects clients with trusted, reliable cleaners. Visit SweepSouth for more information.

After year-end, in May 2020, Naspers Foundry invested a further R100 million in Aerobotics, an agritech company that provides tree crop health and yield intelligence data to the agricultural industry using drone and satellite-enabled AI technology. Visit Aerobotics for more information.

In September 2020, Naspers Foundry closed a transaction in Food Supply Network on undisclosed terms. The independent B2B marketplace integrates ordering systems of manufacturers, distributors, and buyers (restaurants, hotels and retailers) of food products. Visit Food Supply Network for more information.

In November 2020, Naspers Foundry invested R45 million in The Student Hub, an edtech company that increases access to vocational education to large numbers of students whilst reducing the costs of delivery of education and training. Visit The Student Hub for more information.

In June 2021, Naspers Foundry invested R42 million in WhereIsMyTransport, a mobility technology company that maps formal and informal public transport networks and uses this data and technology to improve the public transport experience, making the public commute more reliable, predictable, safe, inclusive and accessible for millions of people in highly populated megacities. Visit WhereIsMyTransport for more information.

Visit https://www.whereismytransport.com for more information.

Naspers Foundry invested R34 million in digital short-term insurance advice platform, Ctrl in July 2021. Ctrl provides a unique tech solution to the short-term insurance industry and consumers through its platform, connecting consumers, brokers and insurers in one place. The platform enables brokers to provide insurance advice digitally and allows underserved consumers to easily compare multiple quotes, obtain advice, accept cover and manage their policies.

Visit https://www.takectrl.co.za for more information.

Visit Naspers Foundry for more information.

About Naspers Labs:

Naspers Labs is the group's flagship social impact programme designed to transform and launch South Africa's unemployed youth into economic activity. Currently, in its pilot phase, Naspers has invested R69 million in Naspers Labs and has set up four labs.

To date, over 2,000 young people have completed the Naspers Labs programme and 956 employment placements have been made. As a result of Covid-19, Naspers Labs is expanding its offering to train youth in Cyber Security, Software Development and Cloud Computing, through remote learning.

Visit www.nasperslabs.org for more information.

Disclaimer

Naspers Limited published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 15:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 437 M - -
Net income 2022 6 415 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 838 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 0,27%
Capitalization 68 498 M 68 510 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,46x
EV / Sales 2023 7,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart NASPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Naspers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 166,35 $
Average target price 325,62 $
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
Debra Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASPERS LIMITED-17.59%68 510
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.66%533 142
PROSUS N.V.-18.50%269 257
NETFLIX, INC.-3.49%230 978
AIRBNB, INC.-0.04%90 897
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%77 032