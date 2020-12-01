NPN: NASPERS LIMITED - Dealing by Company Share Incentive Scheme

Naspers Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1925/001431/06)

JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889

LSE ADS code: NPSN ISIN: US 6315122092

("Naspers" or "the company")

DEALING BY COMPANY SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME

IN COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.92 OF THE JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS, THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS DISCLOSED:-

Group share-based incentive plan: MIH Internet Holdings B.V. Share Trust

Company: Naspers Limited

Transaction date: 30 November 2020

Number of shares: 13 304 Naspers shares

Class of shares: N ordinary

Total value of transaction: R41 394 134,78

Volume weighted average

price per share: R3 111.41

Highest price per share: R3 115.00

Lowest price per share: R3 105.06

Nature of transaction: On market acquisition of Naspers N ordinary shares

to satisfy the MIH Internet Holdings B.V. Share Trust´s

obligation toward its participants for awards made.

Nature of interests: Indirect beneficial

Clearances: Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph

3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements

CAPE TOWN

1 December 2020

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

For more information contact:

Shamiela Letsoalo, Media Relations Director SA Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +27 11 289 3750 Tel: +1 347-210-4305

Mobile: +27 78 802 6310 Email: eoin.ryan@naspers.com

Email: shamiela.letsoalo@naspers.com

About Naspers

Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest

technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth

potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has its primary

listing on Euronext Amsterdam and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner

of Prosus.

In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and

ecommerce companies in the country. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, OLX, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU,

in addition to Media24, South Africa´s leading print and digital media business. Naspers is also focused on stimulating South

Africa´s local tech sector through Naspers Foundry. This is a R1.4 billion investment targeting early stage technology companies

in South Africa that seek to address big societal needs. To help address youth unemployment in impoverished communities, in

2019, Naspers launched Naspers Labs, a social impact programme for young, unemployed South Africans aged between 17 and

25. Located in low income, urban settings, Naspers Labs provide a structured development journey enabling young people to

enter the economy. Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the

A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa, and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.

