NPN: NASPERS LIMITED - Dealing by Company Share Incentive Scheme

NASPERS LIMITED    NPN   ZAE000015889

NASPERS LIMITED

(NPN)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/30
3128.95 ZAR   -1.11%
12:19pNPN : NASPERS LIMITED - Dealing by Company Share Incentive Scheme
PU
11/30NASPERS : Results call transcript, Sep20 (276 kB)
PU
11/25NASPERS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
12/01/2020 | 12:19pm EST
Dealing by Company Share Incentive Scheme
Naspers Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1925/001431/06)
JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889
LSE ADS code: NPSN ISIN: US 6315122092
("Naspers" or "the company")
DEALING BY COMPANY SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME
IN COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.92 OF THE JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS, THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS DISCLOSED:-
Group share-based incentive plan: MIH Internet Holdings B.V. Share Trust
Company: Naspers Limited
Transaction date: 30 November 2020
Number of shares: 13 304 Naspers shares
Class of shares: N ordinary
Total value of transaction: R41 394 134,78
Volume weighted average
price per share: R3 111.41
Highest price per share: R3 115.00
Lowest price per share: R3 105.06
Nature of transaction: On market acquisition of Naspers N ordinary shares
to satisfy the MIH Internet Holdings B.V. Share Trust´s
obligation toward its participants for awards made.
Nature of interests: Indirect beneficial
Clearances: Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph
3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements
CAPE TOWN
1 December 2020
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
For more information contact:
Shamiela Letsoalo, Media Relations Director SA Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +27 11 289 3750 Tel: +1 347-210-4305
Mobile: +27 78 802 6310 Email: eoin.ryan@naspers.com
Email: shamiela.letsoalo@naspers.com
About Naspers
Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest
technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth
potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has its primary
listing on Euronext Amsterdam and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner
of Prosus.
In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and
ecommerce companies in the country. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, OLX, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU,
in addition to Media24, South Africa´s leading print and digital media business. Naspers is also focused on stimulating South
Africa´s local tech sector through Naspers Foundry. This is a R1.4 billion investment targeting early stage technology companies
in South Africa that seek to address big societal needs. To help address youth unemployment in impoverished communities, in
2019, Naspers launched Naspers Labs, a social impact programme for young, unemployed South Africans aged between 17 and
25. Located in low income, urban settings, Naspers Labs provide a structured development journey enabling young people to
enter the economy. Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the
A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa, and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).
For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.
Date: 01-12-2020 05:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.
2020-12-01
