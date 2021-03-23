NPN: NASPERS LIMITED - Update on Naspers Share Purchase

NPN: NASPERS LIMITED - Update on Naspers Share Purchase

Update on Naspers Share Purchase

Naspers Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1925/001431/06)

JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889

LSE ADS code: NPSN ISIN: US 6315122092

(Naspers)

UPDATE ON NASPERS SHARE PURCHASE

Shareholders are referred to the announcement issued by Naspers´s subsidiary Prosus N.V.

(Prosus) on 23 November 2020 in respect of the launch of an on-market Naspers N ordinary

share purchase programme of up to US$3.63 billion (the Share Purchase) by Prosus.

Originally driven by the regulatory requirement to provide weekly updates on Prosus ordinary

shares N repurchased, Prosus decided to continue providing voluntary updates to Naspers

shareholders on the Naspers N ordinary shares it purchased.

For the period between 15 March 2021 and 19 March 2021, Prosus purchased 497 422

Naspers N ordinary shares at an average price of ZAR3 407.0969 per share for a total

consideration of ZAR1 694 764 929.33 (US$114 192 647.71).

Cape Town

23 March 2021

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Enquiries

Investor Enquiries +1 347-210-4305

Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

Media Enquiries +27 78 802 6310

Shamiela Letsoalo, Media Relations Director

SA

About Naspers

Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the

largest technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with

long-term growth potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich

communities. Prosus has a listing on Euronext Amsterdam and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock

Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner of Prosus.

In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its

internet and ecommerce companies in the country. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, OLX, Autotrader,

Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa´s leading print and digital media business.

Naspers is also focused on stimulating South Africa´s local tech sector through Naspers Foundry. This is a R1.4 billion

investment targeting early stage technology companies in South Africa that seek to address big societal needs. To

help address youth unemployment in impoverished communities, in 2019, Naspers launched Naspers Labs, a social

impact programme for young, unemployed South Africans aged between 17 and 25. Located in low income, urban

settings, Naspers Labs provide a structured development journey enabling young people to enter the economy.

Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X

Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa, and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document may contain forward-looking statements, estimates and projections.

Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical and may be identified by the words "anticipate",

"believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions or their negatives,

but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements

reflect Prosus´s intentions, beliefs or current expectations, involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis

and are based upon the best judgement of Prosus as of the date of this document, but could prove to be wrong.

These statements are subject to change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions and entail known

and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as a

prediction of actual results.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document and neither Prosus nor any other

person gives any undertaking, or is under any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements for events or

circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this document or to update or keep current any of the information

contained herein, any changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements and this document is

not a representation by Prosus or any other person that they will do so, except to the extent required by law.





Date: 23-03-2021 05:50:00

Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').

The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of

the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,

indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,

information disseminated through SENS.

2021-03-23 print | e-mail Linked Stories NPN: NASPERS LIMITED - Update on Naspers Share Purchase

NPN: NASPERS LIMITED - Update on Naspers Share Purchase

NPN: NASPERS LIMITED - Changes to the composition of Board and Board Committees

NPN: NASPERS LIMITED - Update on Naspers Share Purchase

NPN: NASPERS LIMITED - Update on Naspers Share Purchase



JSE News Service (SENS)

NASPERS -N 17:30:03 03/23/2021 All JSE data delayed by 15 min.



KEY:

O=OPEN | C=CLOSE

B=BID | A=ASK

H=HIGH* | L=LOW*

YH=YEAR HIGH* | YL=YEAR LOW*

VOL=VOLUME

P/E=PRICE/EARNINGS* | YLD=YIELD*

DY=DIVIDEND YIELD* *Calculated by Iress 349780 4424 O 340500 C 345356 B 347229 A 350000 H 354595 L 340500 YH 388800 YL 202813 VOL 1540380 P/E 36.48 YLD 2.74 DY 0.17

Iress and its associates disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense however caused, arising from the use of or reliance upon, in any manner, the information provided through this service and does not warrant the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided. All data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright Iress, 2021