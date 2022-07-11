Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Naspers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPN   ZAE000015889

NASPERS LIMITED

(NPN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
2656.50 ZAR   -6.90%
11:14aNASPERS : Changes to directors' interests
PU
06/30NASPERS : Dealing in Securities by a Share Scheme and by a Director
PU
06/29JD.com to Issue $220 Million Shares to Tencent to Access WeChat
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Naspers : Changes to directors' interests

07/11/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

About Naspers

Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has its primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam, and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner of Prosus.

In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and ecommerce companies. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa's leading print and digital media business.

Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.

Naspers Foundry

Naspers is also focused on stimulating South Africa's local tech sector through Naspers Foundry. This is a R1.4 billion investment vehicle that invests in early-stage technology companies that seek to address big societal needs.

Naspers Labs

In 2019, Naspers Labs, a youth development programme designed to transform and launch South Africa's unemployed youth into economic activity, was launched. Naspers Labs focuses on digital skills and training, enabling young people to pursue tech careers.

Naspers for Good

Naspers employees is equally committed to giving back. Naspers for Good is a corporate philanthropy fund administered by a committee of employees in South Africa. Through the fund, Naspers forms partnerships with organisations that have a proven track record of delivering solutions for the most pressing challenges affecting our communities. Email [email protected] for more information.

Response to COVID-19

Naspers contributed R1.5 billion of emergency aid to support the South African government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This contribution consisted of R500 million towards the Solidarity Fund and R1 billion worth of PPE sourced and distributed to South Africa's front-line healthcare workers. In addition, Naspers contributed R6.9 million to the Nelson Mandela Foundation's EachOne FeedOne programme to support families who COVID-19 has impacted with meals for a year.

Disclaimer

Naspers Limited published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NASPERS LIMITED
11:14aNASPERS : Changes to directors' interests
PU
06/30NASPERS : Dealing in Securities by a Share Scheme and by a Director
PU
06/29JD.com to Issue $220 Million Shares to Tencent to Access WeChat
MT
06/27Tencent Falls Further as Top Shareholder Looks to Pare Stake
DJ
06/27Tencent’s Largest Shareholder to Gradually Divest Stake; Offloads $3.7 Billion JD..
MT
06/27European Bourses Close Higher for Second Straight Day
MT
06/27TRANSCRIPT : Naspers Limited, Prosus N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 27, 2022
CI
06/27NASPERS : Integrated annual report 2022 (PDF)
PU
06/27NASPERS : Remuneration report 2022 (PDF)
PU
06/27NASPERS : The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (PDF)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NASPERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 251 M - -
Net income 2023 1 736 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 0,35%
Capitalization 33 833 M 33 833 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,73x
EV / Sales 2024 3,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart NASPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Naspers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 157,73 $
Average target price 207,25 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Financial Officer
Fahd Beg Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASPERS LIMITED7.46%33 833
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.81%428 914
PROSUS N.V.-8.06%97 431
NETFLIX, INC.-68.96%83 068
AIRBNB, INC.-41.53%61 960
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-46.72%43 868